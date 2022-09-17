 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highlands Elementary announces 2022-223 SGA officers, representatives

Congratulations to Highlands Elementary School's 2022-2023 Student Government Association officers and representatives.

The officers are:

President - Layla P., 6th grade

Vice President - Gannon G., 5th grade

Secretary - Brody Smith,, 4th grade

Historian - Mary Gaines Carter, 3rd grade

The classroom representatives are:

3rd Grade:

Addilyn C., Charles B., Barrett B., Hope P., Emma S., Sadie S.

4th Grade:

Ellie Grace P., Hamlin D., Gracie H., Sue Ellen C., Addie-Reece H., Lily E.

5th Grade:

Emmalyn S., Martin Ellis B., Noah C., Lily L., Mac S., Avery A.

6th Grade:

Sailor T., Carter K., Andre S., June H., Chloe F., Kim W.

