Highlands Elementary announces 2022-223 SGA officers, representatives

Congratulations to Highlands Elementary School's 2022-2023 Student Government Association officers and representatives.
The officers are:
President - Layla P., 6th grade
Vice President - Gannon G., 5th grade
Secretary - Brody Smith,, 4th grade
Historian - Mary Gaines Carter, 3rd grade
The classroom representatives are:
3rd Grade:
Addilyn C., Charles B., Barrett B., Hope P., Emma S., Sadie S.
4th Grade:
Ellie Grace P., Hamlin D., Gracie H., Sue Ellen C., Addie-Reece H., Lily E.
5th Grade:
Emmalyn S., Martin Ellis B., Noah C., Lily L., Mac S., Avery A.
6th Grade:
Sailor T., Carter K., Andre S., June H., Chloe F., Kim W.