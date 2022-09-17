 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highlands holds Grandparents’ Day Drive Through Parade

  • Updated
  • 0
Highlands holds Grandparents’ Day Drive Through Parade

Highlands Elementary School in Dothan held its 2nd Annual Grandparents' Day Drive Through Parade on Friday, Sept. 9.

The students made posters and signs to say thank you and show their appreciation for grandparents. The students lined the street around the school and waved and cheered as the grandparents drove through.

Many grandparents decorated their cars with signs for their grandchildren, balloons, streamers, and more. There were lots of smiles on the faces of the children and the grandparents.

0 Comments

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert