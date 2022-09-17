Highlands holds Grandparents’ Day Drive Through Parade

Highlands Elementary School in Dothan held its 2nd Annual Grandparents' Day Drive Through Parade on Friday, Sept. 9.

The students made posters and signs to say thank you and show their appreciation for grandparents. The students lined the street around the school and waved and cheered as the grandparents drove through.

Many grandparents decorated their cars with signs for their grandchildren, balloons, streamers, and more. There were lots of smiles on the faces of the children and the grandparents.