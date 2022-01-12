Houston Co. Schools hopes to keep doors open, but has plan if COVID-19 cases rise

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, 9-12 teachers would be able to do face-to-face instruction with their students half the day and spend the other half of the day subbing for absent K-8 teachers, thus allowing K-8 students to remain in the classroom.

He explained that prioritizing in-class instruction for younger students could alleviate the burden on parents, who would likely need to stay home with them and help them learn.

White does not expect to re-establish a mask mandate unless it becomes critical to slow community spread for the sake of overwhelmed hospitals. Central office staff has reviewed data that seem to suggest schools without mask mandates appear to hit a peak in positive cases earlier than those with a mandate. The number of patients admitted to local hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms, however, is rapidly rising.

White also said the transportation director is monitoring the staffing of bus drivers as other school systems experience shortages. Some coaches with CDL certification agreed to step up to drive buses, if they were needed.

On Facebook, Enterprise City Schools announced Tuesday that the system may have to revert to virtual instruction as well.