Houston Co. Schools hopes to keep doors open, but has plan if COVID-19 cases rise

Houston County Schools plans to keep schools open, but has a contingency plan in place in case COVID-19 cases continue to cause excessive staff absences.
Dothan and Eufaula city school districts suddenly closed temporarily this week due to high rates of transmission causing staff and substitute shortages. Enterprise City Schools announced the possibility of following suit.
Brandy White, Houston County Schools superintendent, said schools are certainly being impacted by the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant that are causing hospitalizations to increase across the state.
Many teachers are out because they are sick with the virus or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. With a substitute shortage, administrative staff is covering classes in some schools and teachers are giving up planning periods to staff classrooms.
“Right now we’re looking OK, but that could change quickly,” White said on Wednesday.
If the staff shortage gets to a point where there is not enough personnel to safely monitor students, the in-class instruction would be suspended first for students in grades 9-12, White said. Students would be able to interact with their teachers and complete assignments virtually through Schoology.
Meanwhile, 9-12 teachers would be able to do face-to-face instruction with their students half the day and spend the other half of the day subbing for absent K-8 teachers, thus allowing K-8 students to remain in the classroom.
He explained that prioritizing in-class instruction for younger students could alleviate the burden on parents, who would likely need to stay home with them and help them learn.
White does not expect to re-establish a mask mandate unless it becomes critical to slow community spread for the sake of overwhelmed hospitals. Central office staff has reviewed data that seem to suggest schools without mask mandates appear to hit a peak in positive cases earlier than those with a mandate. The number of patients admitted to local hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms, however, is rapidly rising.
White also said the transportation director is monitoring the staffing of bus drivers as other school systems experience shortages. Some coaches with CDL certification agreed to step up to drive buses, if they were needed.
On Facebook, Enterprise City Schools announced Tuesday that the system may have to revert to virtual instruction as well.
“We are constantly monitoring the staffing of each building to determine whether we can avoid this option,” a release stated. “Unfortunately, we are trending in the wrong direction and if the current trajectory continues, it will be unavoidable as we will not be able to properly staff our buildings.”
Dothan and Eufaula City Schools expect to return to in-class instruction on Tuesday.
