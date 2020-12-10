Houston County High School in Columbia closed due to COVID-19

Houston County High School in Columbia will be closed due to COVID-19 starting Friday, Dec. 11, according to an announcement from Houston County Schools.

The school will remain closed through the Christmas break, which is set to start Dec. 23. Students and staff will return Jan. 4, 2021. Parents will be contacted by the school regarding packets for students, according to the announcement sent by email.

Based on the Alabama K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard, Houston County Schools had 15 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff as Dec. 4 when the dashboard was last updated.

Other local school systems had reported cases on the dashboard, which was developed as a collaboration between the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education.

Enterprise City Schools, according to the dashboard, had 41 cases as of Dec. 4 and Dale County Schools had 16 cases. Coffee County had 7 cases, Covington County Schools had 13 cases, Geneva County had 7, Henry County had 12 cases and Ozark City Schools had 11 cases.

Dothan City Schools as well as all other local school systems each reported less than five cases as of Dec. 4.

