With a new school year looming, Houston County Schools officials are warning parents of some issues plaguing the district.

"We want to try to be proactive and let students know what the consequences can be for some of these things," Brandy White, Houston County Schools superintendent, said.

White said two of the biggest problems in the school system are vaping and inappropriate phone use to exchange explicit photos.

"Probably 75% of the students in alternative school are there because of inappropriate cell phone use and vaping," White said. "As far as the cell phone use, one of the things scaring me is we're seeing students send inappropriate pictures to each other, and when those students send that, we have to turn it over to the authorities, and it's considered child pornography."

In an effort to combat this behavior, the district wants to show students in all grades educational videos on the health effects of vaping and the legal ramifications of sending inappropriate material.

On Wednesday, parents were invited to the Houston County Schools office to view the videos and give the district feedback before being shown to students.

After viewing the two 11-minute videos, parents in attendance were on board with the district's idea to show them as they believe it would be beneficial for students and parents.

"I felt like they were very informative and gave students a great outlook on what could happen if they share inappropriate pictures of themselves," Lakeshia Robinson, a mother of two, said. "I think parents and students should watch it."

The videos were also an educational lesson for parents, as a few weren't aware of the other punishments for these actions.

"I was unaware that Alabama didn't treat teen texting differently than adult texting as far as sexting and things like that," Kimberly Trotter, a mother of two, said. "Whether you are 13 or an adult, the punishment is the same, and I don't think a lot of young people or parents realize that."

Although these problems exist in the district, the parents are thrilled with the way the school system is approaching them.

"I'm so thankful that Brandy (White) said 'Here are the problems, and let's fix them'," Misty Morgan, the mother of a 13-year-old, said. "He has actively sought out ways that are appropriate and can relate to the student. This might save a kid's life and prevent them from making a poor decision that would cause them to live a totally different life."

Vince Wade, President of Houston County Board of Education, is grateful that parents came to view them and said they will be tweaked before being released for the rest of the public to watch.

"The comments we got back from the parents involved was good feedback," Wade said. "We'll consider some of it, and I'm sure Mr. White will look at it and make some edits if we need to. We want to keep the kids interested in what we're trying to get out there. I appreciate the parents for taking the time to watch the videos and solidify what we're trying to do."