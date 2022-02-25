Houston County Schools moving ahead with $10.3 million Rehobeth wing, Wicksburg expansion

School board member Marty Collins said he was disappointed that it took as long as it had just to get to the construction phase.

“I hope, surely, y’all are going to stay on top of this to keep it moving,” Collins said. “I honestly, just personally, have been a little disappointed on the length of time it’s taken us to get to this point.”

The county school board has also hired architectural firm J. Michael Lee & Associates to move forward with the planning phase for a new gymnasium at Wicksburg as well as additional classrooms. The new gym will be built on the side of the high school where some of the school’s recreational fields are currently located.

“Wicksburg is looking at about 1,100 students; that’s a lot of students for one gym,” White said. “We’re going to expand there, also. We’re glad to get some of these projects started. We were waiting on the bids to come in for this so that we could go forward with the next project.”

Houston County Schools currently has a number of other school projects in the works. There are plans for new classrooms and a new field house at Cottonwood, restrooms at Columbia, and redoing the athletic facilities in Ashford, White said.

“We have quite a few projects going we’re excited about,” he said.