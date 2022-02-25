Houston County Schools moving ahead with $10.3 million Rehobeth wing, Wicksburg expansion

Construction on a new middle school wing in Rehobeth should begin in late April if everything goes as planned.
The Houston County Board of Education has approved a $10.3 million construction bid from GenCon Associates Inc. for a project that will allow the district to remove nine portable buildings from the Rehobeth Elementary campus.
With a 14-month construction window, the project will see grades K-6 remain on the Rehobeth Elementary School campus, which currently serves grades K-8. Seventh and eighth grades will move to the new 26-classroom wing that will be built behind Rehobeth High School. The new building will be attached to the current ninth-grade wing.
“We have some little modular homes and some trailers right now that we’ve had for years at some of the schools, and we would like to expand and get rid of those,” Superintendent Brandy White said.
The Rehobeth project is just the latest that Houston County Schools is undertaking, White said following a special-called board meeting on Thursday.
School board members and the superintendent did express concerns about possible supply chain issues and making sure construction does not get delayed as a result.
Poly Inc. is overseeing the project, and company representative Clay Wilks said steps have been taken to reduce possible delays caused by supply chain issues.
School board member Marty Collins said he was disappointed that it took as long as it had just to get to the construction phase.
“I hope, surely, y’all are going to stay on top of this to keep it moving,” Collins said. “I honestly, just personally, have been a little disappointed on the length of time it’s taken us to get to this point.”
The county school board has also hired architectural firm J. Michael Lee & Associates to move forward with the planning phase for a new gymnasium at Wicksburg as well as additional classrooms. The new gym will be built on the side of the high school where some of the school’s recreational fields are currently located.
“Wicksburg is looking at about 1,100 students; that’s a lot of students for one gym,” White said. “We’re going to expand there, also. We’re glad to get some of these projects started. We were waiting on the bids to come in for this so that we could go forward with the next project.”
Houston County Schools currently has a number of other school projects in the works. There are plans for new classrooms and a new field house at Cottonwood, restrooms at Columbia, and redoing the athletic facilities in Ashford, White said.
“We have quite a few projects going we’re excited about,” he said.