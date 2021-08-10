Houston County Schools updating facilities, expanding schools

A slew of construction projects will be hitting the campuses of many Houston County schools this year as leaders seek to catch up to a growing number of students and fix outdated infrastructure.
The Houston County Schools Board initiated several large projects when members voted on taking out an $18 million bond while refinancing the board of education’s current debt, a recommendation from Superintendent Brandy White.
“I feel that we’re playing catch up and it is partly due to the lack of funding that we’ve had,” White said on Tuesday. “The good thing is we’ve been able to refinance our debt at a very low interest rate, and get a lower interest rate on our new bond issue.”
An additional $7.7 million has been committed to the projects from monies the school system was allocated last year by the state.
While the board is already in the process of accepting bids to essentially rebuild press boxes at Ashford and Cottonwood high school football stadiums, White hopes that shovels will be in the ground this fall for the school system’s largest project on docket at Rehobeth High School.
The board approved plans to build a new 26-classroom wing for the high school to accommodate 7th and 8th grade students, who will be moved from the elementary school campus down the road. Expanding the cafeteria and extending the car line to a second drop-off location are also included in the plans. Construction could take up to two academic years to complete, White said.
Cottonwood High School is getting four additional classrooms and an extended drive for the carline as the number of students in lower grades increases. The stadium is also getting a new fieldhouse.
At Ashford Elementary School, plans are already underway to resurface the parking lot and future plans will reconfigure the recreation area at Ashford High School so that a single concession stand and restroom area can service patrons and players at the football, baseball and softball fields.
There is also some renovation work planned for Ashford High School’s football stadium.
An updated concession stand and restrooms are planned for Columbia High School, where there are portable bathrooms being used now.
Rehobeth Elementary is slated to get a new awning and sidewalk for its carline, and White said he is working with the Town of Rehobeth to see about constructing a new roadway that would serve as an entrance to the town’s baseball fields and also to the elementary school.
White hopes that the plan will alleviate some congestion at intersections near the school.
Additionally, Wicksburg High School, another school that is seeing rapid growth in the number of students, is getting 23 new classrooms in an additional wing as well as a new gymnasium.
White added that part of the project includes $900,000 to replace HVAC equipment and $80,000 to replace doors. Roof work and restroom updates at some schools have already begun.
“I feel good that we’ve got good people in place as far as our directors and our new administrators,” White said when asked about how he felt on a list of construction projects at the beginning of his first full academic year in office.
Official data representing the number of students enrolled at Houston County Schools should be available by the Alabama State Department of Education within the next couple of months.
