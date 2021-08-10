Houston County Schools updating facilities, expanding schools

A slew of construction projects will be hitting the campuses of many Houston County schools this year as leaders seek to catch up to a growing number of students and fix outdated infrastructure.

The Houston County Schools Board initiated several large projects when members voted on taking out an $18 million bond while refinancing the board of education’s current debt, a recommendation from Superintendent Brandy White.

“I feel that we’re playing catch up and it is partly due to the lack of funding that we’ve had,” White said on Tuesday. “The good thing is we’ve been able to refinance our debt at a very low interest rate, and get a lower interest rate on our new bond issue.”

An additional $7.7 million has been committed to the projects from monies the school system was allocated last year by the state.

While the board is already in the process of accepting bids to essentially rebuild press boxes at Ashford and Cottonwood high school football stadiums, White hopes that shovels will be in the ground this fall for the school system’s largest project on docket at Rehobeth High School.