Impact of community colleges highlighted in 'Community College Month'

The Houston County Commission proclaimed April as "Community College Month" during Monday's commission meeting.

The commission presented Wallace Community College-Dothan with a proclamation, which was accepted by Dr. Ashli Wilkins, the college's vice president and dean of Institutional Services and Community Development.

"Over 40% of Wallace students enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester were from Houston County, so we are very grateful to the Houston County Commission for this recognition," Wilkins said. "Like all community colleges throughout our great nation, Wallace is here to change the lives of those we serve. We embrace this mission, and we look forward to continuing to work with Houston County as we educate, train, re-train, and improve the lives of the citizens not only in Houston County, but all over the Wiregrass region.”

“Community College Month” acknowledges the importance of community colleges and their impact on the communities they serve. Community colleges attract students from all backgrounds and educational levels with their mission of providing open access and affordability to those seeking a post-secondary degree or credential. Community colleges also provide students with the ability to increase their earning potential and assist the community in economic development and industry recruitment by producing a highly skilled and highly trained workforce.

According to the American Association of Community Colleges, over 10 million students are enrolled at community colleges across the country, and 39% of all undergraduates in the United States are enrolled at community colleges. Attending a public, in-state, four-year college costs on average $10,740 a year, compared to $3,800 a year at a community college, and the median national earning of full-time employees with an associate degree is $48,776.

Wallace Community College enrolls approximately 5,000 credit students in its academic, health science and career technical education programs each year, and serves approximately 3,000 students annually through its adult education, workforce training programs, and continuing education programs. For more information about programs and services offered by WCCD, visit wallace.edu.