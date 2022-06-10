JSU announces Spring 2022 President’s, Dean’s lists

JACKSONVILLE — More than 1,000 students were named to President’s List and nearly 1,100 students were named to the Dean’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Spring 2022.

The President’s List includes these area students: Emilia Stokes of Glenwood, Cheyenne Turley of Daleville, Suneet Sharma of Enterprise, Zachariah Jernigan of Geneva, and Sutherlin Williams of Newton.

To be named to the President's List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of GPA course credit.

The Dean’s List includes these area students: Anthony Sanyaolu of Eufaula, Emilie Stokes of Glenwood, Kamryn Whatley of Dothan, Julia Daugherty of Dothan, Wendy Blankenship of Dothan, Destiny Moore of Ashford, Jaslin Jones of Midland City, Bailey Joyner of Newton, and Aubrey Bond of Skipperville.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.