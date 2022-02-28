Judge dismisses Edwards' lawsuit against Dothan school board

A federal district judge agreed with the Dothan City School Board on Monday and ruled to dismiss former Superintendent Phyllis Edwards’ lawsuit in which she sought $584,000 in damages.

In a civil suit filed in January of last year, Edwards demanded monetary damages from the Dothan City School’s Board of Education claiming breach of contract, conspiracy, and deprivation of her rights to due process under the 5th and 14th Amendments.

However, Chief U.S. District Judge Emily Marks ruled with the defendants, who filed a motion to dismiss the suit on the basis that her primary claim has no merit.

In her suit, Edwards claimed her “intent to resign” letter dated Sept. 8, 2020 only stated an intent to resign at some point in the future, but that she intended to work for the next 120 days as laid out in her contract.

In her letter, Edwards wrote, “As we move into another unprecedented season and one that we have no knowledge on how to specifically address, it will be critical that the board has a quality trust and level of confidence in the Superintendent. I understand that times change and may necessitate a new leader, one that share’s the board’s vision of success and matches the desire of the community.”