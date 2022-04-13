Kelly Springs announces honor rolls for third nine weeks of 2021-2022 school year

Kelly Springs Elementary School is proud to announce “A” and “AB” Honor Rolls for the third nine weeks of the 2021-2022 school year. Congratulations to the following students:
1st Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Evangeline Ballard, Elise Brewer, Lauren Daniels, Maria Hathaway, JeanMarie Hernandez, Veronica Jones, Aleeza Khan, Avery Manley, Judah Meuleman, Chandler Nguyen, Savannah Phipps, Maximus Reliford, Jeremiah Rodriguez Aguilar, Kazin Sawyer, Gabriel Senn, and Oliver Springfield.
1st Grade “AB” Honor Roll:
Colt Austin, Brayden Bright, Michael Brown, Rosalie Butsch, Emeri Butt, Jonathan Cazares Cazares, Cooper Detter, Dylan Estrada Jimenez, Addison Franklin, Justice Frazier, Sofia Gonzales Franco, Mariah Graham, Chance Griffin, Landon Hiers, Conan Huckaba, Elijah Jackson, Kinley Jackson, Aaliyah Kennedy, Tionnetaneese Lopez Lewis, Maryn Marchman, Carson Marsh, Levi Mitchell, Ella Otto, Makayla Pannell, Amelia Rea, Ryden Rivera Sanchez, Kasin Sawyer, Leland Smith, Annabelle Speake-Halstead, Roan Thomley, Jayedlyn Williams, and Wesley Youngblood.
2nd Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Gisselle McCoy, Corbin Onions, Narlin Ortega Sanchez, and Nolan Sasser.
2nd Grade “AB” Hnor Roll:
Gabriel Brown, Anniston Capouch, Venus Carthon, Collier Dodson, Leo Feist, Arai Hernandez Luna, Adrian Herrington, Amar Koonce, Tula Marich, Jeremiah Meuleman, Pilar Rashada, Mason Reeves, Todd Terry, and Yusairah Zeeshan.
3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Mayson Black, Veronica Hathaway, Kadin Sawyer, Logan Sexton, and Amani Williams.
3rd Grade “AB” Honor Roll:
Gloria Adama, Oreoluwa MaryAnn Akindolie, Elyziabeth Britt, Ava Coleman, Jacob Davis, Jaxson Grace, Edwin Hernandez Luna, Ben Judy, Kanijah Marshall, Katelyn Melton, Zane Moreno, Lucy Navarro, Carter Nguyen, Grayson Onions, Emmett Otto, Ansley Phillips, Harmynie Phillips, Dakota Quarles, Zamya Snell, William Cruz Stefanson, Aubrey Streety, and Syncere Williams.
4th Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Marybeth Dean, Kannyn Pannell, Liam Speake-Halstead, Alivianna Springfield, and Takira Thrower.
4th Grade “AB” Honor Roll:
Tiana Caldwell, Priscilla Durr, Aowyn Jenkins, Romeo Lewis, Jayde McKinnes, Thomas Athan Miller, Amillia Nolan, Braxton Oswald, Giancarlo Michael Perez-Munoz, Anna Kate Phipps, Briannelys Roman Rivera, Shelton Scarbrough, Ally Singletary, Jacob Spencer, AlleyKate Toben, Jeremiah Watford, and Khloe Wratchford.
5th Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Chloe Aman, Catherine Hathaway, Kameron Jackson, Andrei Little, and Emmy Rea.
5th Grade “AB” Honor Roll:
Matthew Biddle, Britney Cazares Cazares, O’Nessa Davis, Jordan Dawsey, Satorious Dawsey, Malayjah Graham, Tayton Jenkins, Caylen Knowles, Anthony Lee, Kamyah Lee, Zezmir Owens, Levi Sexton, Bryleigh Sikora, Sailor Thompson, Kai-Omi Walker, and Deanna Wall.
6th Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Sophia Beverly, Muhammad Danish, Xavier Montiel Cortes, Pedro Santiago Gigliotti, Kahmara Orange, and Grayson Roedl.
6th Grade “AB” Honor Roll:
Ethan Aman, Jacobie Brady, William Craig, Kayla Glover, Isabella Morgan Casallas, Robert Rylan Copeland, Kristian Johnson, Mariah McKee, Chioma Nwaosu, Landon Phipps, Jaxon Reeves, Mario Roca Yunier, Natalie Turner, Kymani Walker, and Noah Whittle.