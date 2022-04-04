Kingdom College continues to grow with new education center

HEADLAND – With the recent opening of a new education center, Kingdom College has continued to grow since it first accepted students in 2018.

Located on South Main Street on the square in Headland, the college’s new education center is in what was once the site of a carriage house and stables. The property was heavily remodeled to make room for classrooms, a library and offices for instructors, Virginia Mayer, Kingdom College president and co-founder, said.

Some of the building’s original wood ceiling and brick interior walls were kept in the renovations. Concrete stained floors run through the main walkway between the classrooms and library and to a central information desk and offices where the college’s professors can meet with students.

Four classrooms as well as the offices feature large glass panes, making the building feel more open. Each “smart” classroom is equipped with cameras, microphones, large monitors, and electronic whiteboards so that students can attend classes virtually if need. Each classroom was “adopted” to cover the costs with small plaques outside each room offering thanks to the supporters.

Mayer admits that upon first sight it was hard to imagine the building’s potential. But with a love of archaeology – which was her first major – Mayer collected a bucket of dirt from the site.

“I just want to look at everything, so I’ve been sifting through the dirt trying to find stuff, and I actually found nails … from when they were shoeing horses with square-headed nails,” she said.

Before opening the 5,000-square-foot education center, classes were held at Living Waters Counseling Center in Headland as well as the college’s administrative offices located not far from Headland’s square. Headland United Methodist Church and Harvest Christian School also hosted classes. Mayer said some classes will still be held at Living Waters and other sites.

The college was born out of Living Waters Counseling Center, said Mayer, who is the counseling center’s executive director.

“Living Waters is helping support Kingdom College because we’re not accredited yet,” Mayer said. “It is hard to get students to come; you absolutely have to have regional accreditation.”

With a Christian education mission, Kingdom College offers an associate degree in Ministry Helps as well as an associate and a bachelor’s degree in psychology; a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in biblical studies; and a master’s degree in divinity, Christian clinical mental health counseling, and clinical psychology. The college also offers certifications in lay counseling, chaplaincy, and grief and bereavement counseling as well as dual enrollment for high school students.

Like Living Waters, Mayer said she was called by God to establish Kingdom College, and especially the program focused on Christian clinical mental health counseling – something Mayer said she saw a need for during the pandemic to help missionary families who were struggling.

“Who’s doing the work when the family is struggling, and they struggle just like all of us,” she said. “We felt like we needed, that God was leading us into the Christian clinical mental health, so that maybe we can place counselors globally.”

Kingdom College has held three graduations since it started accepting students in 2018. It currently has about 44 students, Mayer said. The college is fully licensed and is working on accreditation through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools – Commission on Colleges; Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools; Council for Accreditation of Education Preparation; and Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs.

Living Waters has 10 scholarships for students to pursue the grief and bereavement studies at Kingdom College because Mayer said the need is so great.

Tuition at Kingdom College is $275 per credit hour for undergraduate programs and $375 per hour for master’s programs. There are also registration, facilities, and technology fees as part of enrollment.

“When accreditation is in place, they will be able to go and get licensure just like anybody from Auburn or Alabama,” Mayer said of students. “More and more people are being drawn to Christian counseling.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

