Local school systems have differing ideas on mask mandates

However, the ASDE said it does not believe that drivers should deny students access to transportation if they are not wearing a mask, according to an email sent to school systems on Wednesday that was obtained by the Eagle.

In a Thursday joint Facebook livestream with an expert in pediatric infectious diseases, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said case numbers are accelerating quicker than ever before in the pandemic with over 2,500 cases a day for the three days prior. Hospitalizations have increased at an unprecedented rate, Harris said. On Friday, Southeast Health reported 67 COVID-19 positive inpatients.

“Deaths will likely begin to incline in the next week or two, which is really unfortunate,” Harris said.

Harris said the ADPH will publish CDC’s “universal masking guidance” in the school toolkit, which will be sent to Alabama school systems soon.

Kimberlin said he is scared about the rate of infection and risks that poses to children. He said universal masking is the safest way to reopen schools.

Because mask mandates are considered a school procedure, and not a policy, the requirement does not need to be passed by a school board vote.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

