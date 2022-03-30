Local schools, college delaying start time on Thursday due to bad weather

Local school systems are delaying their start times on Thursday due to the potential of inclement weather.

Dothan City Schools, and Houston, Henry, and Dale County school systems will all start two hours late due to possible severe winds. Transportation will also be delayed by two hours. In Dothan City Schools, morning transportation will not be provided to Head Start.

Wallace Community College campuses in Dothan and Eufaula will delay opening until 10:45 a.m.

The delays apply to employees as well.

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected late Wednesday and early Thursday morning with damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall among the possible hazards. The National Weather Service cautioned that damaging winds near 70 mph and strong tornadoes are possible across Southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

