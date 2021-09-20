Local schools see reduction in COVID cases under mask mandates

Last week, there were a total of 6,382 cases of COVID-19 reported among Alabama’s school districts – a drop of more than 2,000 cases from the previous week.

Geneva City Schools has seen such a dramatic drop in case numbers that as of Monday the system no longer requires masks indoors. The decision was made after the system maintained a 0.48% positivity rate for 10 straight days.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) defines a low risk of community transmission as a positivity rate of 0-4.99% with less than 10% of new cases per 100,000 persons.

Masks will still be recommended for use indoors, Superintendent Ron Snell wrote in a letter announcing the decision. The school district, he said, will remain vigilant in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will implement a new mask mandate if numbers of cases or close contacts go back up. Parents are asked to keeps children home if they exhibit any symptoms.

“Based on the reduced positive cases in our schools and our community, it is justifiable that we lift the mandate at this time,” Snell said. “… I pray we are finally close to putting all of this behind us.”

A close contact is anyone who has been within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more within two days prior to an infected person showing symptoms.