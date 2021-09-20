Local schools see reduction in COVID cases under mask mandates

Local school systems have seen improvements in the number of students forced to isolate after a school-based exposure to COVID-19.
But many officials are not ready to lift mask mandates just yet.
Eufaula City as well as Coffee and Henry County schools have all announced extensions to mandates passed at the beginning of the school year in August when some districts saw hundreds of students out as close contacts to someone who tested positive for the virus.
Dothan City Schools, which started the new school year later than other districts, implemented a mask mandate in late August along with Houston County Schools.
As of Monday, the city school system had 16 positive student cases and four positive cases among staff, according to Heather Johnson, the Dothan City Schools healthcare liaison. Among both students and staff, there are 58 people who are isolated due to a close contact exposure.
Dothan Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said the city and county districts are working closely with health care officials.
“We continue to monitor the number of cases, vaccination rates, positivity rates and the available capacity of our healthcare facilities in the area,” Coe said. “All of these will be factors in determining when and if any changes to our current mask requirements may change.”
Last week, there were a total of 6,382 cases of COVID-19 reported among Alabama’s school districts – a drop of more than 2,000 cases from the previous week.
Geneva City Schools has seen such a dramatic drop in case numbers that as of Monday the system no longer requires masks indoors. The decision was made after the system maintained a 0.48% positivity rate for 10 straight days.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) defines a low risk of community transmission as a positivity rate of 0-4.99% with less than 10% of new cases per 100,000 persons.
Masks will still be recommended for use indoors, Superintendent Ron Snell wrote in a letter announcing the decision. The school district, he said, will remain vigilant in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will implement a new mask mandate if numbers of cases or close contacts go back up. Parents are asked to keeps children home if they exhibit any symptoms.
“Based on the reduced positive cases in our schools and our community, it is justifiable that we lift the mandate at this time,” Snell said. “… I pray we are finally close to putting all of this behind us.”
A close contact is anyone who has been within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more within two days prior to an infected person showing symptoms.
Under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, schools do not have to isolate close contacts if masks are properly worn in the classroom setting with at least 3 feet between students. A student exposed at home, however, would still have to isolate.
Henry County Schools is looking at Oct. 4 as a potential date to lift the mask requirement while keeping the option to extend the requirement if local cases are still at an unsafe level.
Eufaula City Schools will continue its mask mandate until Oct. 1 due to the number of cases in the community even though the school case numbers have come down.
Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelly Cobb announced last week that the mask mandates for schools in Zion Chapel, New Brockton and Kinston would remain in place indefinitely. The system had 27 cases for the week of Sept. 7-14.
“The Coffee County School System’s goal continues to be to keep students in school to receive high-quality face-to-face instruction and allow extra-curricular activities for all students with as few disruptions as possible,” Cobb wrote in the announcement. “If we continue to do our part we can ensure our children can continue to receive the learning experiences they des
