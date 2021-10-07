'Loved by all': Longtime Houston County Schools educator dies from COVID

A community is mourning the passing of a Houston County School administrator and former principal who died of COVID-19 this week and was remembered for his “bigger-than-life personality” and kindness.
Derrick Morris of Dothan was the director of federal programs for the Houston County Board of Education when he fell ill with COVID-19. He was on a ventilator for more than a month at a local hospital before losing the battle with the virus on Tuesday. He was 47.
“Houston County Schools lost an important leader and a dear friend yesterday,” the district wrote on its Facebook page on Wednesday. “Please remember his family in your prayers. Derrick was loved by all and will be dearly missed.”
A 1992 graduate of Rehobeth High School, Morris was well known in the community where he grew up and later returned to teach others.
He taught social studies and coached football at Slocomb High School and went on to be the assistant principal at Rehobeth Middle School. He later worked as the principal at Houston County High School and Rehobeth Middle School before taking the role of federal programs director for the district.
Brandy White, Houston County Schools superintendent, spoke fondly of Morris as a long-time colleague and a close family friend.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in our county that didn’t just love Derrick,” White said. “He was really the backbone of our central office.”
Friends and former students of Morris took to social media to share their memories and condolences.
“What a loss for Houston County Board of Ed… he was a kind, humble, and family loving man,” one user wrote. “There are not enough wonderful words to describe this man! Godspeed Derrick! Rest easy my sweet patient friend!”
Another Facebook user wrote, “It’s almost impossible for me to believe that he is gone. I think I’ll miss that laugh as much as his unfailing good humor… I loved that laugh. His whole body shook when he laughed like the funny worked its way all the way through him. What a hole he will leave in so many hearts!”
White said Morris was known for his “bigger-than-life personality” and brightly-colored shirts were a staple of his wardrobe. To honor Morris, White said many of his former students and co-workers will be wearing shirts rich in color at his funeral set for Friday.
The service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in Dothan at 11 a.m., according to his obituary.
He is survived by his son, Dakota Morris; his daughter, Macy (Seth) Rogers; his father, James Morris; his mother, Chalermsri Morris; his sister, Jo Ann Trammell; his stepsisters, Rattana Gay, Sopa Tang and Lek Pisuttiprakorn; his nieces, Taressa Trammell, Kathy (Larry) Morris and Amanda Mason; his nephew, James Evan Trammell; his great-niece, Klarissa Morris; and his K-9 companion, Jake, who was his pride and joy.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.