'Loved by all': Longtime Houston County Schools educator dies from COVID

Friends and former students of Morris took to social media to share their memories and condolences.

“What a loss for Houston County Board of Ed… he was a kind, humble, and family loving man,” one user wrote. “There are not enough wonderful words to describe this man! Godspeed Derrick! Rest easy my sweet patient friend!”

Another Facebook user wrote, “It’s almost impossible for me to believe that he is gone. I think I’ll miss that laugh as much as his unfailing good humor… I loved that laugh. His whole body shook when he laughed like the funny worked its way all the way through him. What a hole he will leave in so many hearts!”

White said Morris was known for his “bigger-than-life personality” and brightly-colored shirts were a staple of his wardrobe. To honor Morris, White said many of his former students and co-workers will be wearing shirts rich in color at his funeral set for Friday.

The service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in Dothan at 11 a.m., according to his obituary.

He is survived by his son, Dakota Morris; his daughter, Macy (Seth) Rogers; his father, James Morris; his mother, Chalermsri Morris; his sister, Jo Ann Trammell; his stepsisters, Rattana Gay, Sopa Tang and Lek Pisuttiprakorn; his nieces, Taressa Trammell, Kathy (Larry) Morris and Amanda Mason; his nephew, James Evan Trammell; his great-niece, Klarissa Morris; and his K-9 companion, Jake, who was his pride and joy.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.