Masks 'strongly' encouraged for Dothan schools, but not required

When the new school year starts, Dothan City Schools will be “strongly encouraging” students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors if they are not fully vaccinated. It won’t be a requirement, however.
There will be one exception. Masks will be required on school buses, which fall under the Federal Department of Transportation regulations.
“I know this is a highly contested subject for a lot of people, and I know probably whatever decision we make, some people will be very pleased with it, some people probably will not be,” Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said Wednesday. “But, ultimately, we will take the position here that we will be strongly encouraging the use of masks. We certainly recognize that the most effective strategy that exists today are for individuals 12 and above to get vaccinated. We want to encourage and support families who would encourage their children to receive the vaccination as well as our adult population to receive the vaccination.”
While most Wiregrass school districts return to classes this week, students do not return to Dothan City Schools until Aug. 16.
Coe said the district delayed its COVID-19 plan for the 2021-2022 school year as long as possible to consider guidance from outside sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Alabama Department of Public Health, the governor’s office, state school board and superintendent associations as well as the state’s new vaccine passport law.
The CDC issued updated guidance recently for all K-12 schools after a surge in cases around the country attributed to the highly-contagious delta variant. The CDC recommends indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. A layered approach with other prevention measures such as a 3-foot spacing between students in classrooms, hand sanitizing stations and disinfecting common areas like cafeterias and school buses are also included in the CDC’s guidance.
The Alabama Department of Public Health mirrored the CDC’s recommendations when it released its back-to-school toolkit. The final decision was left to individual school districts.
Local school systems have taken different approaches, particularly with requiring masks. School districts that have opted to require masks have faced opposition from some parents. Enterprise City Schools and Ozark City Schools have both adopted mask mandates. Houston County Schools will keep face masks optional for students and staff members, while asking unvaccinated visitors and service providers to wear masks when inside school buildings.
Dothan City Schools has created a virtual school as an alternative for students. Dothan has 350 students in grades seven through 12 registered for the virtual school. There will also be virtual options for students in kindergarten through sixth grades.
Coe said the Dothan school system has implemented classroom spacing and cleaning measures recommended by the CDC. The district has thermal cameras installed on each campus to check temperatures and is upgrading its HVAC systems throughout the district to incorporate filter mechanisms that purify indoor air.
Dothan City Schools is exploring the possibility of school nurses administering COVID-19 tests in schools and even hosting a vaccination day for students if there is interest among parents, Coe said.
All Wiregrass counties, along with most of Alabama, are currently considered to have a high overall community transmission risk.
Coe said the school system will have to remain flexible with its plan as conditions change.
“I guess an overall philosophy would be for us to keep schools open as long as we can as safely as we can,” Coe said. “And my personal overall philosophy is that we’re not going to mandate anything that’s not mandated to us. We respect parents’ rights; we respect the rights for them to choose what’s best for their children. If parents prefer their children to wear a mask to school, we encourage them to make sure they have it on.”
