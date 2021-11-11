Mike Schmitz makes donation to Wicksburg Band for championship rings

Christmas came in November for members of the Wicksburg High School Golden Regiment Marching Band, and they learned that Santa doesn’t always wear a red suit and a long white beard.
The band made school history when it won first place for Class 3A at the Alabama State Marching Band Championship in October. Principal Josh Robertson said members of the band were hoping to purchase state championship rings, but after learning the cost, he realized the price was out of reach.
“Members were given championship sweatshirts,” Robertson said. “I was planning to unfortunately call Balfour to cancel our meeting to look at ring designs.”
Hoping for a Christmas miracle, one of Santa’s elves contacted Mike Schmitz, a Dothan businessman, former mayor, and former city school board chairman.
“I received a call about the band winning the state championship,” Schmitz said. “Unfortunately, there was not enough funding to buy the rings, and I wanted to help.”
Schmitz reached out to the school and set up a time to meet with members of the band.
Band Director Lori Hart said Schmitz was originally going to give $10,000 for the cost of rings but later decided to give $15,000 to ensure all costs were covered.
“We were in the band room Monday rehearsing for our Christmas concert,” Hart said. “I told the students that we might just have Santa in our building right now.”
After Robertson spoke with the students about the importance of grit, fortitude, and overcoming adversity, he and Hart introduced Schmitz to the students.
“Mr. Schmitz began telling the students that what they accomplished was important and should be remembered for years to come because they have given a sense of pride and made history in this small community,” Hart said.
Schmitz said it was a blessing and an emotional experience that brought tears to his and the students’ eyes.
“When I announced the news to the students, I could barely say a word after seeing the looks on their faces,” Schmitz said. “These students earned it, and these rings will be part of their lives for the rest of their lives and will serve as a reminder of all they have accomplished.”
Hart said students could hardly wait until the end of January when the rings will be done.
“Our school motto is ‘Striving for Excellence,’ and our band is doing just that,” Robertson said. “A thank you to Mr. Schmitz will never be enough.”