Mike Schmitz makes donation to Wicksburg Band for championship rings

Christmas came in November for members of the Wicksburg High School Golden Regiment Marching Band, and they learned that Santa doesn’t always wear a red suit and a long white beard.

The band made school history when it won first place for Class 3A at the Alabama State Marching Band Championship in October. Principal Josh Robertson said members of the band were hoping to purchase state championship rings, but after learning the cost, he realized the price was out of reach.

“Members were given championship sweatshirts,” Robertson said. “I was planning to unfortunately call Balfour to cancel our meeting to look at ring designs.”

Hoping for a Christmas miracle, one of Santa’s elves contacted Mike Schmitz, a Dothan businessman, former mayor, and former city school board chairman.

“I received a call about the band winning the state championship,” Schmitz said. “Unfortunately, there was not enough funding to buy the rings, and I wanted to help.”

Schmitz reached out to the school and set up a time to meet with members of the band.

Band Director Lori Hart said Schmitz was originally going to give $10,000 for the cost of rings but later decided to give $15,000 to ensure all costs were covered.