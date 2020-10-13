More Alabama schools returning to classrooms

More than 2,660 people have died of COVID-19 in Alabama, and about 168,000 have tested positive. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has gone up by about 117, an increase of nearly 15%.

In Tuscaloosa, where classes resume on Monday, social distancing won't always be possible, spokeswoman Lesley Bruinton told WBMA-TV.

"We’ve been clear about that. The advice that we’ve gotten from local medical officials is that when you can’t social distance, make sure you doubling up on that (personal protective equipment),” Bruinton said.

Virus outbreaks have occurred in some schools where in-person classes are being conducted, forcing temporary shutdowns.

Morgan County schools are seeing an increase in cases, with 25 students and workers recently testing positive for COVID-19, the Decatur Daily reported, but spokeswoman Lisa Screws said it was impossible to say whether school plans will be altered because of the rise.

“We’re taking it day by day,” she said.

As schools prepared to resume traditional instruction in Montgomery, superintendent Ann Roy Moore talked with some worried teachers in an attempt to ease fears about returning to class.