New housing development to open in Troy in the fall

Beginning this fall, Troy University students will have access to a new housing development, Ivy Row, to be located on South Three Notch Street near the corner of U.S. Highway 231.

Leased and managed by BlueKey Properties, a family-based real estate company, Ivy Row will be located within two miles of the campus and will offer cottages with floorplans from two to four bedrooms, each with its own private bath.

Starting at $699 per bedroom, the amenities include the following a kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops, a back porch, washer, dryer, and high-speed Wi-Fi.

The development is projected to have 312 beds across 91 cottages. In addition, it will feature a pool, courtyard, study lounge, fitness center, game room, dog park, pavilion, and grilling area.

For leasing information, contact 855-492-1618 or visit www.IvyRowatTroy.com.