The Dothan Board of Education has named Tina Garst as the new principal at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School.

Garst comes to the job after serving as the assistant principal at Hidden Lake Elementary School for eight years. Prior to her time with DCS, Garst was a fifth-grade teacher for 16 years and has been involved in education for 24 years.

Garst is looking forward to the opportunity and wants to instill confidence and hope into students, parents, and community members by building positive relationships that foster growth and achievement in students at Faine.

“My goal for 2023-2024 is to create a culture and climate of successful learners. I hope to build lasting relationships with all stakeholders that will provide our students, faculty, staff and parents with the tools necessary for success,” Garst, said in a press release. “At Faine, we are going to develop a growth mindset. We are not there yet, but we are on our way to greatness.”

Garst holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s in both elementary education and instructional leadership, and an education specialist degree in instructional leadership.