Ozark teachers among district finalists for state Teacher of the Year

MONTGOMERY — Two educators from Ozark City Schools are among the 16 educators selected as district finalists for the Alabama 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.

According to a news release from the State of Alabama Department of Education, each of the finalists excels in the classroom and inspires students through mentorship.

“They utilize innovative classroom instruction to motivate classroom achievement,” the news release stated. “This year’s 16 state finalists have emerged from a highly professional group of more than 150 top educators who submitted their official applications for this state honor. The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program is one of our state’s oldest and most esteemed awards programs.”

Representing District II, Meagan King Johnson of Ozark’s Lisenby Primary School was chosen as the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year while Laura Traylor of the Carroll High School Career Center was selected as the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The 16 district finalists will be narrowed to the top four prior to the Alabama Teacher of the Year announcement in May by the Alabama State Board of Education and Alabama State Department of Education.

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, as well as presenting workshops to various groups, according to the Alabama Department of Education. Alabama’s representative is also a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

“Congratulations to these highly skilled educators who have been selected,” Kimberly Johnson, Alabama’s current Teacher of the Year, said. “Each of these Alabama Teacher of the Year 16 finalists truly exemplify excellence and demonstrate outstanding classroom leadership. They are elevating our profession to new levels of success.”

Here is the complete list of the 16 district finalists:

- Kelly S. Parker, Mobile County School System, Tanner Williams Elementary School, District I Elementary Teacher of the Year

- Beverly S. Sport, Crenshaw County School System, Luverne High School, District I Secondary Teacher of the Year

- Meagan King Johnson, Ozark City School System, Lisenby Primary School, District II Elementary Teacher of the Year

- Laura Traylor, Ozark City School System, Carroll High School Career Center, District II Secondary Teacher of the Year

- Geri Evans, Hoover City School System, Bluff Park Elementary School, District III Elementary Teacher of the Year

- R. Paul McEwan, Hoover City School System, Hoover High School, District III Secondary Teacher of the Year

- Reggie White, Birmingham City Schools, Booker T. Washington K-8 School, District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year

- Monquelle D. Shamburger, Birmingham City Schools, A.H. Parker High School, District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year

- Denisha B. Streeter, Selma City Schools, Saints Virtual Academy, District V Elementary Teacher of the Year

- William Edmonds, Mobile County Schools, Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies, District V Secondary Teacher of the Year

- April M. Dean, Cullman City Schools, East Elementary School, District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year

- Michele Downey, Piedmont City Schools, Piedmont High School, District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year

- Shayna F. Swann, Trussville City Schools, Paine Elementary School, District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year

- Andrew Franck, Sheffield City Schools, Sheffield Junior High School, District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year

- Doetiletia F. Sims, Huntsville City Schools, Highlands Elementary School, District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year

- Kristen F. Steele, Madison City Schools, James Clemens High School, District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year