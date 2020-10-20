Ozark's Carroll High remains remote learning this week

OZARK - Ozark City Schools has announced a revised instructional plan for Carroll High School.
Carroll will continue to offer only remote instruction for the remainder of this week.
Modifications were necessary due to COVID-19 related issues, according to school officials.
Effective Monday, Oct. 26, Carroll students will return using the established A-B schedule. This schedule will be maintained until the end of the nine-week grading period on Nov. 9.
On Nov. 9, the plan is for all students to return to Carroll High School four days a week, Monday through Thursday. Friday will continue to be a remote learning day for all students.
All other schools in Ozark will continue operations as normal, four days a week. All 100% remote students will continue using the remote format.
