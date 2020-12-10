Ozark's Carroll High special education class all business when it comes to Christmas cards

“They come up with different pictures that they would like, for example, a snowman or a Christmas tree,” Chapman said. “Then, I take a piece of paper and I show them step by step… and they follow along on their paper.”

Some students are more artistic than others, Chapman said. Those who aren’t as interested in art will usually help with packaging cards, following written directions to help get orders ready.

“We make them into sets of cards so you get 10 cards and 10 envelopes in a set and each set is individually stamped with our logo on the back so that everyone who receives it knows that it’s a Special Scribble,” Chapman said.

Card collections are $10 for a set of 10 and gift tags are $10 for a set of 20.

The skills students learn through Special Scribbles are tied to the vocational skills that are part of the curriculum. Proceeds go back into the special education class at Carroll High.

While the Christmas cards have become popular, Special Scribbles is actually a year-round endeavor and also has birthday cards and T-shirts. Special Scribbles sells T-shirts featuring Alabama and Auburn art through a partnership with Barefield’s in downtown Ozark and the company Southern Casanova.