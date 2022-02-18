Partnerships lead to relocation, expansion of Ashford library to downtown

ASHFORD — Through a slew of agreements between the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority, MidSouth Bank, and the Dothan Houston County Library System, the Ashford library will soon relocate and expand.
Additionally the City of Ashford — through agreements with the library system and ADRA — will take ownership of the current library facility once the library has relocated.
“This agreement is a tremendous blessing as we strive to improve our services to the rural part of Houston County,” said Chris Warren, DHCLS director. “The new facility increases our usable space by more than 1,000 square feet and will be modernized to serve our patrons better. We thank the ADRA and MidSouth Bank for paving the way for this expansion.”
The project began when MidSouth Bank constructed an expansion to its main office in Dothan. This expansion allowed MidSouth Bank to relocate its information technology infrastructure from Ashford to Dothan, freeing up space in Ashford.
MidSouth Bank, led by CEO W. Davis Malone, has agreed to donate the building next to the MidSouth Bank on Broadway Street in downtown Ashford to the ADRA for the purpose of relocating and expanding library operations. The ADRA will then deed the facility to the Dothan Houston County Library System to allow significant renovations to begin.
“We see this as a win-win situation for Ashford and surrounding areas,” Brad Kimbro, ADRA chairman, said. “Not only do library services improve, leading to better educational opportunities for eastern Houston County residents, but the new location is closer to some of the great businesses we have. The increased foot traffic will definitely benefit our merchants — and the library — once the library relocates.”
Once the library branch has moved, DHCLS plans to deed its current space to ADRA — which will then deed it to the City of Ashford for their needs. The renovation project is expected to take several months to complete.
Officials do not expect any changes to operating hours or services at the current library branch before the relocation occurs.