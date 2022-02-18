Partnerships lead to relocation, expansion of Ashford library to downtown

ASHFORD — Through a slew of agreements between the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority, MidSouth Bank, and the Dothan Houston County Library System, the Ashford library will soon relocate and expand.

Additionally the City of Ashford — through agreements with the library system and ADRA — will take ownership of the current library facility once the library has relocated.

“This agreement is a tremendous blessing as we strive to improve our services to the rural part of Houston County,” said Chris Warren, DHCLS director. “The new facility increases our usable space by more than 1,000 square feet and will be modernized to serve our patrons better. We thank the ADRA and MidSouth Bank for paving the way for this expansion.”

The project began when MidSouth Bank constructed an expansion to its main office in Dothan. This expansion allowed MidSouth Bank to relocate its information technology infrastructure from Ashford to Dothan, freeing up space in Ashford.