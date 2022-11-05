 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to Dothan City Schools capital plan community forums

Dothan City Schools

Dothan City Schools logo

Dothan City Schools is holding three community forums during the rest of November to allow community members to give input in identifying needed capital projects throughout the district.

In 2022, DCS adopted its 5-year strategic plan that helped establish its vision and primary goals. With additional community input, the strategic plan will be adjusted to reflect changes in the long-range capital plan.

The first forum was held Nov. 1 at Heard Elementary School. The remaining forums are scheduled for Nov. 8 at Highlands Elementary School, Nov. 17 at Girard Intermediate School, and Nov. 29 at Beverlye Intermediate School. All forums begin at 6 p.m.

