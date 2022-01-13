 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rehobeth High School closed on Friday due to teacher shortage
Rehobeth High School closed on Friday due to teacher shortage

County and city school superintendents hold joint press conference (copy)

Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White speaks to reporters as Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dennis Coe looks on during a joint press conference concerning students and faculty wearing masks while indoors at school in August.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

In-class instruction is suspended for Rehobeth High School students on Friday due to a shortage of teachers.

Houston County School Superintendent Brandy White said students will be able to access assignments virtually and teachers will report to school at the normal time. White said there would be 17 unfilled teaching positions on Friday, due in part to spread of COVID-19.

Students are expected to return on Tuesday.

All other county schools, including Rehobeth Elementary School and Rehobeth Middle School, will remain open.

