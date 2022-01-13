Rehobeth High School closed on Friday due to teacher shortage

In-class instruction is suspended for Rehobeth High School students on Friday due to a shortage of teachers.
Houston County School Superintendent Brandy White said students will be able to access assignments virtually and teachers will report to school at the normal time. White said there would be 17 unfilled teaching positions on Friday, due in part to spread of COVID-19.
Students are expected to return on Tuesday.
All other county schools, including Rehobeth Elementary School and Rehobeth Middle School, will remain open.
