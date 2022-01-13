Sam's Club of Dothan chosen to pilot student internship program

Sam’s Club of Dothan is one of a select few clubs across the country chosen to pilot an eight-week paid internship program for local high school students from October through December.

Sam’s Club partnered with local high schools to select four students who would be given an opportunity to experience a real work environment, earn money, and possibly be offered a position with the company at the conclusion of the program.

After completing the application and interview process, four out of 25 students who applied in the Wiregrass area were chosen to participate in the internship, which offered a flexible part-time work schedule of 16 to 20 hours a week and paid students $16 an hour.

Students experienced a professional work culture that taught them the basics of customer service and business operations.

In addition, they were taught service and omni-channel order fulfillment, how to control merchandise and inventory, and went through a review and offboarding process.