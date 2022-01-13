Sam's Club of Dothan chosen to pilot student internship program

Sam’s Club of Dothan is one of a select few clubs across the country chosen to pilot an eight-week paid internship program for local high school students from October through December.
Sam’s Club partnered with local high schools to select four students who would be given an opportunity to experience a real work environment, earn money, and possibly be offered a position with the company at the conclusion of the program.
After completing the application and interview process, four out of 25 students who applied in the Wiregrass area were chosen to participate in the internship, which offered a flexible part-time work schedule of 16 to 20 hours a week and paid students $16 an hour.
Students experienced a professional work culture that taught them the basics of customer service and business operations.
In addition, they were taught service and omni-channel order fulfillment, how to control merchandise and inventory, and went through a review and offboarding process.
“I am proud that three out of the four students who were chosen from our area to participate are Dothan Technology Center students,” Dothan City Schools Central Office Coordinator of Workforce Development Ryan Richards said. “This is a great new program, and I hope we can set the precedent for a national model here in Dothan.”
Emily Romero, an eleventh-grade student at Dothan High School, was chosen to participate in the internship and was offered a position in which she accepted as a member specialist with Sam’s Club.
“I was so excited and surprised when I was chosen for the internship because I knew they were only choosing a few students,” Romero said. “I was even more excited and thankful when they offered me a job. I really enjoy the environment and the people I work with now.”
Romero said she has improved in skills like multitasking, being prepared, being able to adapt to change, and communicating with a variety of people.
“I know I will use all of these skills in the future,” Romero said. “I am thankful I had this opportunity.”