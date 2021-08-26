School leaders say mask mandate is necessary to continue normal operations

Coe encourages vaccines for those who are eligible to receive them and wants people to consider the risk that comes with infection as hospitalizations climb among a younger cohort of the population than has been seen previously.

“In most cases, it's not the mortality rate for children, it’s is not much greater for them than the regular flu, but here's the difference: their parents, the 20- to 40-year-olds with the Delta variant, their parents are the ones who are now lining the halls at Southeast Health and Flowers (Hospital),” Coe said. “Their parents are the ones who are on ventilators and dying. So, it may not be a huge scare for a child but it is most definitely a concern for anybody in their household or a close family member.”

Coe and White both said they expect mixed reactions to the mandate from parents though they expect more criticism.

“It was definitely something I knew I would get flak from, but I feel in my heart that is the right decision for our students, and given those numbers I think I would be foolish and I wouldn't be living up to my responsibility if I didn't pay attention to those numbers and make a call based on that,” White said.