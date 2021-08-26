School leaders say mask mandate is necessary to continue normal operations

Leaders of two local school systems are instituting a mask mandate for students in all grades, staff, and visitors after hordes of students are missing class due to the spread of the Delta variant.
The decision made jointly by Dothan City and Houston County schools came after other area school systems instituted their own mask mandates after dealing with similarly excessive absences due to the COVID-19 virus. These districts began the school year without mask requirements, instead “strongly recommending” the practice.
Prior to enforcement, only a small percentage of students in school systems voluntarily wore masks although a majority of staff chose to wear them indoors.
“We wanted to try to strongly encourage and give people an opportunity to have their choice and you know, respecting parents’ rights and parents’ wishes,” Dr. Dennis Coe, DCS superintendent, said during a joint press conference on Thursday morning.
“We did that, respecting that position that they may have and it didn't work. I wanted to respect their opinions and respect their options that they had, but the numbers demonstrate that we can’t continue along that path.”
Approximately 70 Dothan students have been sent home since Aug. 17 due to testing positive for COVID-19, and another 300 have been sent home due to possible exposure to a positive student.
In order for school to continue with minimal interruption in operations, a mask mandate was necessary, Coe said.
Houston County Schools, which has been in session since Aug. 6, has recorded 381 positive cases and 983 close contacts – totaling 1,364 students that have been sent home from school and required to quarantine for at least 10 days. Over 10,000 student days have been missed because of quarantines.
“We have a lot of students missing school and our main goal is to keep these kids in school and keep them as safe as possible,” Brandy White, superintendent of Houston County Schools, said.
Part of the decision to mask up has come from an evaluation of data from Enterprise City Schools, a nearby district that instituted a mask mandate before the start of school on Aug. 5.
In total, ECS has recorded 191 COVID-19 cases among students and 56 individuals believed to be in close contact with positive students mostly occurring at sporting events.
Houston County Schools and Enterprise City Schools both have approximately 6,500 students.
The reason for this is that when all students are wearing masks even without social distancing, they are not counted as a close contact according to Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines and do not have to self-isolate.
Coe encourages vaccines for those who are eligible to receive them and wants people to consider the risk that comes with infection as hospitalizations climb among a younger cohort of the population than has been seen previously.
“In most cases, it's not the mortality rate for children, it’s is not much greater for them than the regular flu, but here's the difference: their parents, the 20- to 40-year-olds with the Delta variant, their parents are the ones who are now lining the halls at Southeast Health and Flowers (Hospital),” Coe said. “Their parents are the ones who are on ventilators and dying. So, it may not be a huge scare for a child but it is most definitely a concern for anybody in their household or a close family member.”
Coe and White both said they expect mixed reactions to the mandate from parents though they expect more criticism.
“It was definitely something I knew I would get flak from, but I feel in my heart that is the right decision for our students, and given those numbers I think I would be foolish and I wouldn't be living up to my responsibility if I didn't pay attention to those numbers and make a call based on that,” White said.
Mask mandates for all students in grades pre-K through 12 and visitors at both school districts go into effect Friday, while teachers and staff began masking up on Thursday. The policy only covers indoor activities.
Masks will not be required at sporting events.
Both school systems are reporting data on positive cases and isolations to the ADPH, which will began reporting information from all public school systems on its online dashboard sometime in September.
