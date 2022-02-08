Southeast Health, Dothan City Schools enter third year of partnership

Southeast Health and Dothan City Schools are in the final year of a three-year education partnership that has prepared students at Dothan Tech’s Academy of Health Sciences and Biomedical Science to enter the healthcare field.

Southeast Health has provided the program with $130,000 and in-kind services during the three year partnership to ensure students learn in an authentic healthcare setting complete with simulated patient rooms.

“We believe this investment in the education of future healthcare workers has been beneficial to both Southeast Health and Dothan City Schools,” Kelly Hurt, Southeast Health’s chief human resources officer. “As the county’s largest employer, this partnership has helped ensure we have access to well-trained immediate and future healthcare providers.”

Hurt said the community as a whole benefits from this program by ensuring quality healthcare and a strong medical workforce. Healthcare is the largest industry in the area, which attracts new industry and jobs to the Wiregrass.

“We are thankful for Southeast Health and the continued partnership with our Bio-Medical and Health Science programs,” says Chris Duke, director of career technical education and workforce development for DCS. “Their continued support is immensely valuable.”