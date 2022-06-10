Sparks Campus Site Coordinator Andrea Evans named most outstanding Staff Person of the Year

Wallace Community College-Dothan’s (WCCD) Sparks Campus Site Coordinator Andrea Evans recently received the most outstanding Staff Person of the Year at the 2022 Alabama Adult Education Awards Luncheon held at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa Convention Center.

The Staff Person of the Year Award recognizes individuals for their valuable contributions and their dedication to the success of adult education programs.

“I am both honored and humbled to be regarded with such high esteem. I am extremely grateful to be a part of the Wallace Community College staff and to represent the Adult Education Department in this capacity. This recognition shines a light on the exceptional work being done through Wallace with adult learners across our community,” Evans stated.

Evans has been employed at Wallace since January 2021, and she supervises adult education classes and activities on the Sparks Campus in Eufaula.

“I cannot think of a more deserving educator. Andrea is a problem-solver and is passionate about student success. She is the ultimate team player and routinely goes above and beyond to help our students and colleagues. We are extremely grateful to have her as a member of the Adult Education team,” said Barbara Steger, WCCD Adult Education Director.

Wallace’s Adult Education program serves over 900 students at 9 locations throughout Barbour, Dale, Henry, and Houston counties.