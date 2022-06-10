Spring 2022 graduates announced at UA

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022.

Area graduates and their degrees include:

Raza Bajwa of Troy, Aerospace Engineering

Chelsea Baker of Grand Ridge, Master of Science in Nursing

Andrew Bane of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Kelsey Barkley of Dothan, Educational Specialist

Nathan Barry of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Jessica Beard of Newton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cora Bennett of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Candice Bertsch of Cowarts, Master of Science in Nursing

Robert Bowden of Coffee Springs, Master of Accountancy

Anna Bowers of Dothan, Master of Social Work

Brianna Bryan of Dothan, Master of Arts

Caitlin Bryan of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Anna Burrow of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science

Mary Katherine Chapman of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts

Canaan Coleman of Headland, Bachelor of Science

Audra Cotter of Dothan, Bachelor of Science

Emily Daffron of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Katey Dalrymple of Chancellor, Bachelor of Arts

Tonya Ernsberger of Troy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Leslie Ethridge of New Brockton, Master of Science in Nursing

Emily Faught of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Education

Morgan Feagin of Dothan, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Civil Engineering

Megan Fleming of Eufaula, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Marcus Flowers of Opp, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences

Lana Fuqua of Abbeville, Bachelor of Arts

Tuo Gao of Troy, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Andy Garcia of New Brockton, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Abbie Glass of Opp, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Kiara Griffin of Ozark, Bachelor of Arts

Avery Groover of Dothan, Bachelor of Science

Hannah Harper of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jesse Hawk of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Emily Hayes of Midland City, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Caitlin Hicks of Troy, Master of Fine Arts

Kayla Hightower-Bryant of Troy, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences

Charles Hoekenga of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Jessica Hughes of Fort Rucker, Master of Public Health

Sean Hunter of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Emily Jackson of Eufaula, Bachelor of Arts

Bradley Johnson of Dothan, Master of Business Administration

Monica Johnson of Ozark, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Marli Jones of Dothan, Bachelor of Science

Sydney Jones McNeill of Dothan, Master of Arts

Rebecca Josey of Opp, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences

Jacey Kelley of Newton, Bachelor of Arts

Alexis Kilcrease of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts

Harrison Kilcrease of Brantley, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Haley Kyser of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Chase Layton of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science

Jayson Lester of Opp, Bachelor of Arts

Yuxuan Liu of Troy, Master of Science

Ka-Jong Matsunaga of Rehobeth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amelia McGowan of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Avery Mcneill of Florala, Master of Arts

Elizabeth Meads of Eufaula, Master of Library & Information Studies

Monique Middleton of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mary Miller of Donalsonville, Georgia, Bachelor of Science

Madison Morgan of Slocomb, Master of Social Work

Ivy Murphy of Newton, Bachelor of Science

Adam Newton of Slocomb, Bachelor of Science in Education

Anna Payne of Enterprise, Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Evin Peckham of Enterprise, Bachelor of Arts

Caitlin Peterson of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Harold Randolph of Ashford, Master of Arts

Jackson Reeves of Dothan, Master of Accountancy

Ryder Richards of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts

Colin Robbins of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Benjamin Robinette of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science

Caroline Robinson of Dothan, Bachelor of Science

Kaci Singleton of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

McAllister Skeen of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts

Hunter Stallings of Luverne, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Samuel Stennett of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Claire Sullivan of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts

Alexandra Taylor of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Carrie Tew of Slocomb, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Jayla Thomas of Dothan, Bachelor of Science

Joshua Thomas of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Emily Trawick of Newville, Bachelor of Arts

Nickolis Tripp of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Allie Tucker of Kinston, Bachelor of Science in Education

Taylor Vaughan of Geneva, Bachelor of Science

Nicola Voss of Dothan, Bachelor of Science

Abby Wells of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Charles Wildzunas of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Christine Williams of Rehobeth, Master of Business Administration

Olivia-Ann Woodham of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences