Spring 2022 graduates announced at UA

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022.
With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with faculty performing cutting-edge research.
Area graduates and their degrees include:
Raza Bajwa of Troy, Aerospace Engineering
Chelsea Baker of Grand Ridge, Master of Science in Nursing
Andrew Bane of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Kelsey Barkley of Dothan, Educational Specialist
Nathan Barry of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Jessica Beard of Newton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cora Bennett of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Candice Bertsch of Cowarts, Master of Science in Nursing
Robert Bowden of Coffee Springs, Master of Accountancy
Anna Bowers of Dothan, Master of Social Work
Brianna Bryan of Dothan, Master of Arts
Caitlin Bryan of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Anna Burrow of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science
Mary Katherine Chapman of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts
Canaan Coleman of Headland, Bachelor of Science
Audra Cotter of Dothan, Bachelor of Science
Emily Daffron of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Katey Dalrymple of Chancellor, Bachelor of Arts
Tonya Ernsberger of Troy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Leslie Ethridge of New Brockton, Master of Science in Nursing
Emily Faught of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Education
Morgan Feagin of Dothan, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Civil Engineering
Megan Fleming of Eufaula, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Marcus Flowers of Opp, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Lana Fuqua of Abbeville, Bachelor of Arts
Tuo Gao of Troy, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Andy Garcia of New Brockton, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Abbie Glass of Opp, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Kiara Griffin of Ozark, Bachelor of Arts
Avery Groover of Dothan, Bachelor of Science
Hannah Harper of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jesse Hawk of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Emily Hayes of Midland City, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Caitlin Hicks of Troy, Master of Fine Arts
Kayla Hightower-Bryant of Troy, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Charles Hoekenga of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Jessica Hughes of Fort Rucker, Master of Public Health
Sean Hunter of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Emily Jackson of Eufaula, Bachelor of Arts
Bradley Johnson of Dothan, Master of Business Administration
Monica Johnson of Ozark, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Marli Jones of Dothan, Bachelor of Science
Sydney Jones McNeill of Dothan, Master of Arts
Rebecca Josey of Opp, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Jacey Kelley of Newton, Bachelor of Arts
Alexis Kilcrease of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts
Harrison Kilcrease of Brantley, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Haley Kyser of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Chase Layton of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science
Jayson Lester of Opp, Bachelor of Arts
Yuxuan Liu of Troy, Master of Science
Ka-Jong Matsunaga of Rehobeth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amelia McGowan of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Avery Mcneill of Florala, Master of Arts
Elizabeth Meads of Eufaula, Master of Library & Information Studies
Monique Middleton of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mary Miller of Donalsonville, Georgia, Bachelor of Science
Madison Morgan of Slocomb, Master of Social Work
Ivy Murphy of Newton, Bachelor of Science
Adam Newton of Slocomb, Bachelor of Science in Education
Anna Payne of Enterprise, Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Evin Peckham of Enterprise, Bachelor of Arts
Caitlin Peterson of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Harold Randolph of Ashford, Master of Arts
Jackson Reeves of Dothan, Master of Accountancy
Ryder Richards of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts
Colin Robbins of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Benjamin Robinette of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science
Caroline Robinson of Dothan, Bachelor of Science
Kaci Singleton of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
McAllister Skeen of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts
Hunter Stallings of Luverne, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Samuel Stennett of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Claire Sullivan of Dothan, Bachelor of Arts
Alexandra Taylor of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Carrie Tew of Slocomb, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Jayla Thomas of Dothan, Bachelor of Science
Joshua Thomas of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Emily Trawick of Newville, Bachelor of Arts
Nickolis Tripp of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Allie Tucker of Kinston, Bachelor of Science in Education
Taylor Vaughan of Geneva, Bachelor of Science
Nicola Voss of Dothan, Bachelor of Science
Abby Wells of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Charles Wildzunas of Enterprise, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Christine Williams of Rehobeth, Master of Business Administration
Olivia-Ann Woodham of Dothan, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences