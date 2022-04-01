Students get help - and free fries - filling out federal student aid applications

The Wiregrass Educational Opportunity Center is partnering with Murphy Family Restaurants-McDonald’s to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) during their “FAFSA for Fries” event.

On April 5, April 12, April 19, April 21, and April 28, incoming college students who want to complete the FAFSA can receive assistance from the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) and Enterprise State Community College as well as a free order of fries for completing the application.

“Murphy Family Restaurants — the operator of 30 Southeast Alabama McDonald's — is very pleased to be able to connect with the Educational Opportunity Center,” Gerry Murphy, owner of Murphy Family Restaurants, said. “We support anyone who wants to enroll in postsecondary education institutions. Most have been to our restaurants, so it takes away some of the nerves of the unknown. With our family-style environment, it encourages students and adults to come to find out about their financial aid options and get help in the application process.”

The FAFSA connects all students, from traditional high school graduates to nontraditional students, with federal financial aid like the Pell Grant. Once the application is completed, students will be able to receive a free order of fries.

“We have Archways to Opportunity with McDonald's, so connecting with the Educational Opportunity Center is in perfect alignment with our core educational thought process,” Eddie Byrd, director of Marketing and Community Outreach for Murphy Family Restaurants, said. “The fries at McDonald's are world famous, so what better way to celebrate the application process than with fries. Murphy Family Restaurants-McDonalds is happy to give fries to anyone who participates during the event times at our Enterprise, Geneva, Daleville, Ozark and six Dothan locations.”

For high school students, completing the FAFSA, or a waiver form, is now a graduation requirement, after the Alabama State Board of Education voted on new requirements in April 2021. EOC Director Jennifer Braden said the “FAFSA for Fries” event is a great place for those families who still have questions about how to complete the application.

“If there are still students out there who are getting close to graduation but haven’t done their FAFSA yet, then this is a good opportunity to complete that requirement and get some free fries at the same time,” Braden said. “High school seniors and their parents can come down to their local McDonald’s after school or work and get that graduation requirement met. We will be available at each site from 3-7 p.m.”

To complete the 2022-23 FAFSA, an individual must have access to his or her 2020 taxes. If students are under the age of 24 and don’t have qualifying life events, they will have to report their parents’ income information on the FAFSA and a parent will have to sign the form.

Braden said those who attend the event will need to complete an application for the Wiregrass EOC the night of or prior to the event. The application is free to complete and can be found at escc.edu/eoc-apply.

The Wiregrass EOC is a grant-funded program that serves and assists individuals in Houston, Dale, Coffee and Geneva counties with entering postsecondary education programs. This can encompass everything from short-term certificate programs to two- or four-year degree programs.

Learn more about the Educational Opportunity Center by visiting escc.edu/trio/educational-opportunity-center.