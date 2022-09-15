Summer 2022 graduates announced at UA

TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama awarded over 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6. Local graduates include:

Samuel Araghi of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Evelyn Brown of Headland received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Condaci Crittenden of Opp received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

Mitchell Crutchfield of Dothan received a Master of Business Administration.

Emily Dawsey of Dothan received a Master of Tax Accounting.

Jackson Dean of Dothan received a Master of Business Administration.

Kelby Hutchison of Dothan received a Master of Arts.

Robert Hutson of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Vinson Johnson of Ozark received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Jacquez King of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

Kayla Krause of Midland City received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Aleigh Lanier of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Tenesha Lee of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

Sarah Mack of Brantley received a Master of Social Work.

Porter Mitchell of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Elizabeth Orlofsky of Troy received a Master of Arts.

Kelley Pierce of Opp received a Master of Library & Information Studies.

Janie Posey of Ashford received a Bachelor of Arts.

Julie Sommer of Dothan received a Bachelor of Arts.

Paola Sommer of Dothan received a Bachelor of Music.

Cassandra Tart of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Courtney Teel of Kinston received a Bachelor of Arts.

Matthew Winfrey of Dothan received a Master of Arts.

Dallas Wray of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.