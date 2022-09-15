Summer 2022 graduates announced at UA

TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama awarded over 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6. Local graduates include:
Samuel Araghi of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Evelyn Brown of Headland received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Condaci Crittenden of Opp received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Mitchell Crutchfield of Dothan received a Master of Business Administration.
Emily Dawsey of Dothan received a Master of Tax Accounting.
Jackson Dean of Dothan received a Master of Business Administration.
Kelby Hutchison of Dothan received a Master of Arts.
Robert Hutson of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Vinson Johnson of Ozark received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Jacquez King of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
Kayla Krause of Midland City received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Aleigh Lanier of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Tenesha Lee of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Sarah Mack of Brantley received a Master of Social Work.
Porter Mitchell of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Elizabeth Orlofsky of Troy received a Master of Arts.
Kelley Pierce of Opp received a Master of Library & Information Studies.
Janie Posey of Ashford received a Bachelor of Arts.
Julie Sommer of Dothan received a Bachelor of Arts.
Paola Sommer of Dothan received a Bachelor of Music.
Cassandra Tart of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Courtney Teel of Kinston received a Bachelor of Arts.
Matthew Winfrey of Dothan received a Master of Arts.
Dallas Wray of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.