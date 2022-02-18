Teams find the right answers in Scholars' Bowl

Dothan High’s team came in first with Abbeville Christian coming in second and Geneva County High School in Hartford placing third.

This is the 39th Scholars’ Bowl hosted by Wallace Community College. While Wallace staff and faculty served as moderators, score keepers, and time keepers, the questions came from the National Academic Quiz Tournaments which organizes quiz bowls for middle schools, high schools, and colleges.

While there is a lot of prep that goes into competing as an academic team, participants said no one person has to know everything about everything. It is a team effort, after all. While one person is good with literature, another may be better with history and another with math questions.

“Some of it is like knowing random facts about things, but there are categories like art and literature and sports and stuff like that,” Amelia Long, a senior on Geneva County’s team, said. “You could watch the news every day and then know half the questions.”

And teams don’t know what topics will be asked, so the four-person configuration chosen to compete in a round can either work in a team’s favor or hurt them if their best history person is sitting in the audience cringing at all the wrong history answers.