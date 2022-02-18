Teams find the right answers in Scholars' Bowl

A series of sports questions gave Geneva County High School an early run against Northside Methodist Academy during Friday’s Scholars’ Bowl at Wallace Community College in Dothan.
Geneva County had junior Ean Reynolds at the table, and Ean is the team’s sports whiz.
But Northside Methodist came back by correctly identifying “waves” as the phenomena known as coherent, longitudinal and transverse. That was after neither team could answer the very first question about a known chemical carcinogen that was found in sunscreen products in 2021. The answer is benzene.
Following a few more rounds of questions – on everything from music to art to foreign affairs – the two academic teams had evened the score up a bit.
Students from five Wiregrass schools spent Friday with buzzers in hand for the Scholars’ Bowl competition, starting the morning off with a series of mini-rounds and culminating with a championship round on the stage in Cherry Hall.
Along with Geneva County and Northside Methodist, teams represented Abbeville Christian Academy, Dothan High School, and Houston County High School.
Abbeville Christian and Dothan High made it to the final round.
Dothan High’s team came in first with Abbeville Christian coming in second and Geneva County High School in Hartford placing third.
This is the 39th Scholars’ Bowl hosted by Wallace Community College. While Wallace staff and faculty served as moderators, score keepers, and time keepers, the questions came from the National Academic Quiz Tournaments which organizes quiz bowls for middle schools, high schools, and colleges.
While there is a lot of prep that goes into competing as an academic team, participants said no one person has to know everything about everything. It is a team effort, after all. While one person is good with literature, another may be better with history and another with math questions.
“Some of it is like knowing random facts about things, but there are categories like art and literature and sports and stuff like that,” Amelia Long, a senior on Geneva County’s team, said. “You could watch the news every day and then know half the questions.”
And teams don’t know what topics will be asked, so the four-person configuration chosen to compete in a round can either work in a team’s favor or hurt them if their best history person is sitting in the audience cringing at all the wrong history answers.
For the Geneva County students, art is an area that stumps them at times.
“I still say you don’t need to know everything there is to know,” junior Bo Miller of Geneva County said. “Team competition is a good thing.”
