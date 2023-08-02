With a new school year beginning next week, teachers from across the Wiregrass came together Wednesday to get motivated before students return to the classroom.

“One of the most important things about any community is education and how we invest in our youth every day,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to tell you how much I appreciate everything that you do every single day.”

Staff members from Dothan City Schools, Henry County Schools, and Houston County Schools packed the Dothan Civic Center for the second annual Wiregrass Institute. A variety of guest speakers addressed the crowd throughout the event to thank educators and give them advice before the 2023-24 school year kicks off.

Educators also had the opportunity to win a wide range of prizes during the event, and one individual took home a $1,000 Amazon classroom makeover courtesy of Five Star Credit Union.

Attendees heard remarks from all three district superintendents, Wiregrass United Way CEO Walter Hill, Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe, Mayor Saliba, and Chuck Marcum, the Chief of Staff for Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey.

Marcum, who has held that position for two years, said Mackey was looking forward to attending the event, however, other obligations prevented him from being there.

“When Dr. Mackey came back to office after this event last year, couldn’t say enough great things about what he experienced here,” Marcum said. “He wanted to come back today, but his scheduling didn’t allow it.”

Mackey has been the state’s superintendent of education for five years. Since beginning in April 2018, he has focused on initiatives such as the Alabama Literacy Act and the Alabama Numeracy Act, which have led to drastic academic improvement in students across the state.

Marcum believes due to some of the measures Mackey has taken, the state’s education system is in a good place.

“I really think that right now we’re living in a period that’s going to be looked back on in history as a great time for education in Alabama,” Marcum said. “I’m not just saying that because it’s sounds good; a lot of great things are happening here. The one’s that do the work day in and day out are at the forefront of making this all happen.”

The event’s keynote speaker was Dr. Rick Rigsby, a world-renowned motivational speaker. Rigsby presents at some of the world’s biggest companies, and nearly 300 million people globally have viewed his sensational speech in a viral video titled “Lessons from a Third-Grade Dropout.”

Prior to becoming a speaker, Rigsby was an award-winning professor, worked on the Texas A&M football team as a life skills coach, and was an award-winning journalist who regularly contributed to several national television and radio programs.

Throughout his hour-long speech, Rigsby spoke about the lessons he learned from his father, who dropped out of school in the third grade to support his family, but eventually taught himself how to read and write.

“Just because he left school doesn’t mean his education stopped,” Rigsby said. “He was the wisest man I ever met in my life.”

Rigsby’s advice to the audience was to keep growing your influence each day in order to make an impact.

“Never in my 67 years have I ever seen a time where it was more critical to show up on campus hoping to make impact as opposed to going through the motions,” Rigsby said. “We’re all touching the lives of children, so be the educational leader that makes an impact. I’ve traveled all over the world and have noticed influence is the one key ingredient that current leadership lacks. If you’re anywhere on a campus and not growing your influence every day, you’re just showing up for a paycheck. The goal is to keep growing so you can make an impact every day.”

Dothan City Schools, Houston County Schools, and Henry County Schools are all scheduled to start next week on Tuesday, Aug. 8.