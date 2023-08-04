HudsonAlpha Wiregrass announced Thursday that three new schools in the area will participate in its peanut breeding project this fall.

The WIREGRASS Peanut Project will launch at Slocomb High School, Houston Academy, and Headland High School. During the project, students will extract and analyze the DNA of a peanut.

Students will work on the project under the direction of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology's educational outreach team, including Vice President of Educational Outreach Kelly East. Students will also learn from HudsonAlpha Faculty Investigator Josh Clevenger.

Last year, students at Dothan High School, Carver 9th Grade Academy, Rehobeth High School, and Cottonwood High School piloted the program.

WIREGRASS is an acronym for With Innovative Regional Experience Growing Real Advancements through Student Scientists. This peanut project allows students to gain real life research experience while using the power of genomics to develop more drought and disease-resistant peanut varieties.