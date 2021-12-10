Troy offering more flex class options

Troy University is offering an expanded line-up of flex classes, a new class format that combines the features of the online and in-class experiences.

When the next term of classes begins Jan. 10, students will have more options in the new format on the university's campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City.

Flex classes are a hybrid of online and in-class learning. Classes offered in the flex format hold regular in-class sessions, and each class session is streamed live online at the same time. In addition, recordings of each class session are available for on-demand viewing later.

“When I ask students about their experience in this new format the feedback is super positive,” said William J. Byrd, associate professor of economics and finance. “They enjoy the connection that I am making with them in the lectures be it face-to-face, over Teams or when they view it on their own time. They love having the lectures available any day and any time. It provides them access to the past for an in-depth look or for a brief refresher. They also love the no-cost commitment. They are free to choose their way.”

