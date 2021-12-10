Troy offering more flex class options

Troy University is offering an expanded line-up of flex classes, a new class format that combines the features of the online and in-class experiences.
When the next term of classes begins Jan. 10, students will have more options in the new format on the university's campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City.
Flex classes are a hybrid of online and in-class learning. Classes offered in the flex format hold regular in-class sessions, and each class session is streamed live online at the same time. In addition, recordings of each class session are available for on-demand viewing later.
“When I ask students about their experience in this new format the feedback is super positive,” said William J. Byrd, associate professor of economics and finance. “They enjoy the connection that I am making with them in the lectures be it face-to-face, over Teams or when they view it on their own time. They love having the lectures available any day and any time. It provides them access to the past for an in-depth look or for a brief refresher. They also love the no-cost commitment. They are free to choose their way.”
Students enrolled in flex classes can freely switch between formats based on their needs. Students can attend in person if they prefer the face-to-face experience, watch online from a location convenient to them, or catch up on classes they missed by watching them later. All coursework will be completed online.
"Flex provides our students a great opportunity to connect with their instructor in multiple ways,” Byrd said. “As a teacher, I want to educate as many students as possible. Sometimes you don't always see them in the physical classroom, so you don't get that student-teacher engagement. But life happens. So, a flex course allows the student to still engage their way and overcome life happening. And I think that’s a pretty good model.”
Troy University is offering 15 classes in the flex format in Term 3, which begins on Jan. 10. Registration for Term 3 continues through Jan. 18.
For more information on flex classes, visit: troy.edu/flex.
Available flex courses for Term 3 include computer science, information systems and data analytics courses as well as social work, psychology, microeconomics, finance, operations management, history and international relations.