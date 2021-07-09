Troy offers new classes combining online, in-class experience

This August, Troy University will debut a new class format that combines the best features of the online and in-class experiences — Flex Classes.

Flex classes are a hybrid of the online and in-class learning. Classes offered in the Flex format will hold regular in-class sessions (for now at Troy’s Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City campuses), and each class session will also be streamed live online at the same time. In addition, recordings of each class session will be available for on-demand viewing later.

Students enrolled in Flex classes can freely switch between formats based on their needs. Students can attend in person if they prefer the face-to-face experience, watch online from a location convenient to them, or catch up on classes they missed by watching them later. All coursework will be completed online.