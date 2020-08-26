Troy to rename Bibb Graves Hall in honor of John Lewis

TROY -- The Troy University Board of Trustees voted today to rename historic Bibb Graves Hall at the Troy campus in honor of U.S. Congressman and Civil Rights leader John Lewis.

The name change is effective immediately, and the building will now bear the name John Robert Lewis Hall.

“John Lewis is a towering figure in American history, whose leadership and advocacy for non-violent change have left a lasting legacy for us all,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “Although Rep. Lewis once sought admission to then Troy State College as a young man and was sadly ignored, I am pleased to say that he became a friend to the University. He visited our campuses several times and was a profound influence on many of us. I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for choosing to honor this Pike County native with this name change.”