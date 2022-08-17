 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Summer Semester/Term 5

  • Updated
  • 0
TROY — Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2021/2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List.

The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Lauren Byrd of Marianna, FL

Adriana Memeti Cook of Kinsey

Ryan King of Fort Rucker

Christina Mendez of Enterprise

Morgan Register of Dothan

Tayler Boynton of Enterprise

Lillie Godwin of Ramer

Tianran Hui of Troy

Keyang Li of Troy

Jianwen Mao of Troy

Jung Hoon Park of Enterprise

Izayah Rich of Troy

Chenyu Zhao of Troy

Mason Guilford of Dothan

Estefania Moforte Arcaya of Dothan

Amanda Robbins of Kinston

Valeria Burkett of Luverne

Donald Godwin of Daleville

Emily Wise of Jack

ShaQuria Wood of Glenwood

Tianxiang Chen of Troy

Yuchen Shen of Troy

Xuanwei Zhang of Troy

Catherine Davis of Cottonwood

Addison Garrott of Troy

Nicky Hudelson of Geneva

Mary Stoltze of Troy

