Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Summer Semester/Term 5

TROY — Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2021/2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List.
The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Lauren Byrd of Marianna, FL
Adriana Memeti Cook of Kinsey
Ryan King of Fort Rucker
Christina Mendez of Enterprise
Morgan Register of Dothan
People are also reading…
Tayler Boynton of Enterprise
Lillie Godwin of Ramer
Tianran Hui of Troy
Keyang Li of Troy
Jianwen Mao of Troy
Jung Hoon Park of Enterprise
Izayah Rich of Troy
Chenyu Zhao of Troy
Mason Guilford of Dothan
Estefania Moforte Arcaya of Dothan
Amanda Robbins of Kinston
Valeria Burkett of Luverne
Donald Godwin of Daleville
Emily Wise of Jack
ShaQuria Wood of Glenwood
Tianxiang Chen of Troy
Yuchen Shen of Troy
Xuanwei Zhang of Troy
Catherine Davis of Cottonwood
Addison Garrott of Troy
Nicky Hudelson of Geneva
Mary Stoltze of Troy