Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Term 1

Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 1 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. Term 1 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Brooklyn Fountain of Troy
Sarah Garrott of Troy
Carrie Bishop of Enterprise
Jennifer Carroll of Dothan
Jayden Driggers of Ozark
Alisha Gallant of Dothan
Shana Hammock of Dothan
Karen King of Midland City
Harriet Kornegay of Eufaula
Danyell Langhammer of Midland City
Lindsey Marshall of Midland City
Reed Patterson of Slocomb
Autum Peacock of Slocomb
Makisha Thorn of Enterprise
Ella Wiggins of Dothan
Macy Bonnette of Columbia
Stephanie Epding of Dothan
Jessica Lambert of Elba
Susan Morgan of Slocomb
Emily Bowman of Dothan
Miranda Deleon of Enterprise
Matthew Doyle of Enterprise
Francisco Erramuspe Alvarez of Troy
Elizabeth Flieg of Enterprise
Jasmine Gay of Dothan
Hannah Gibson of Fountain
Amber Gilmore of Cottonwood
Zayvius Miller of Troy
Dawson Newman of Troy
Tasfia Rahman of Troy
Courtney Solie of Enterprise
Qixuan Wu of Troy
Wyatt Wymann of Newton
Peiyuan Zhang of Troy
Chloe Danner of Dothan
Jaylyn Parker of Opp
Kaitlin Parker of Headland
Kina Talton of Dothan
Shauna Woodard of Ozark
Madison Bean of Midland City
Kathereen Sanders of Dothan
Maren Jones of Clayton
Christy Stewart of Troy
Karli Daughdrill of Enterprise
Lisa Donaldson of Samson
Kyla Clifton of Headland
Arnika Lewis of Troy
Lakenya May of Troy