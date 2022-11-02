 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Term 1

  • Updated
Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 1 of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. Term 1 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Brooklyn Fountain of Troy

Sarah Garrott of Troy

Carrie Bishop of Enterprise

Jennifer Carroll of Dothan

Jayden Driggers of Ozark

Alisha Gallant of Dothan

Shana Hammock of Dothan

Karen King of Midland City

Harriet Kornegay of Eufaula

Danyell Langhammer of Midland City

Lindsey Marshall of Midland City

Reed Patterson of Slocomb

Autum Peacock of Slocomb

Makisha Thorn of Enterprise

Ella Wiggins of Dothan

Macy Bonnette of Columbia

Stephanie Epding of Dothan

Jessica Lambert of Elba

Susan Morgan of Slocomb

Emily Bowman of Dothan

Miranda Deleon of Enterprise

Matthew Doyle of Enterprise

Francisco Erramuspe Alvarez of Troy

Elizabeth Flieg of Enterprise

Jasmine Gay of Dothan

Hannah Gibson of Fountain

Amber Gilmore of Cottonwood

Zayvius Miller of Troy

Dawson Newman of Troy

Tasfia Rahman of Troy

Courtney Solie of Enterprise

Qixuan Wu of Troy

Wyatt Wymann of Newton

Peiyuan Zhang of Troy

Chloe Danner of Dothan

Jaylyn Parker of Opp

Kaitlin Parker of Headland

Kina Talton of Dothan

Shauna Woodard of Ozark

Madison Bean of Midland City

Kathereen Sanders of Dothan

Maren Jones of Clayton

Christy Stewart of Troy

Karli Daughdrill of Enterprise

Lisa Donaldson of Samson

Kyla Clifton of Headland

Arnika Lewis of Troy

Lakenya May of Troy

