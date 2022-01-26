Troy University announces new scholarships for transfer students

Students looking to transfer to Troy University from other colleges or universities may be eligible for thousands of dollars in scholarships thanks to a revamped transfer scholarship program.

Previously, Troy University offered a pair of scholarships to transfer students — $2,000 a year for two years to on-campus students and $1,500 a year for two years to online students, with both scholarships requiring a 3.0 grade point average. Now, the university announced earlier this week, Troy will offer a range of scholarships for both online and in-class transfer students at varying GPA levels, giving access to a broader range of students and rewarding high-achieving transfers with larger scholarships — including $4,000 a year for two-years for students with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

“At Troy University, we value our transfer students and want to make their transition from other colleges to Troy as smooth as possible,” said Korrie Lynn Williamson, Assistant Director of Enrollment Services. “After working with transfer students from across the state, I quickly noticed the need to reward them for outstanding academic achievement.”