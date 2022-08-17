 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy University announces Provost’s List for Summer Semester/Term 5

TROY — Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2021/2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List.

The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Lynette Castillo of Enterprise

Charles Dunn of Cowarts

Kayla Fortson of Dothan

Leanna German of Geneva

Justin Givens of Webb

Aaron Money of Dothan

Tara Reed of Ozark

Mary Smith of Newton

Liberty Wooten of Dothan

Abel Mirabal of Enterprise

Nathanael Williams of Pinckard

Evie Nicole Anderson of Troy

Kyndall Boynton of Enterprise

De'shiaun Jordan of Troy

Jiacong Li of Troy

Nicole Williams of Newton

Jason Rowley of Enterprise

Emily Baker of Skipperville

Zackary Jones of Troy

Matthew Bishop of Enterprise

Hayden Blount of Hartford

Kealani Roney of Dothan

Hailie Singletary of Dothan

Alexis Blair of Troy

Brittany Ferrell of Midland City

Paul Motzenbecker of Midland City

Austin Franklin of Florala

Tremia Montgomery of Graceville, FL

Kalin Snell of New Brockton

