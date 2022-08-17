Troy University announces Provost’s List for Summer Semester/Term 5

TROY — Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2021/2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List.
The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Lynette Castillo of Enterprise
Charles Dunn of Cowarts
Kayla Fortson of Dothan
Leanna German of Geneva
Justin Givens of Webb
Aaron Money of Dothan
Tara Reed of Ozark
Mary Smith of Newton
Liberty Wooten of Dothan
Abel Mirabal of Enterprise
Nathanael Williams of Pinckard
Evie Nicole Anderson of Troy
Kyndall Boynton of Enterprise
De'shiaun Jordan of Troy
Jiacong Li of Troy
Nicole Williams of Newton
Jason Rowley of Enterprise
Emily Baker of Skipperville
Zackary Jones of Troy
Matthew Bishop of Enterprise
Hayden Blount of Hartford
Kealani Roney of Dothan
Hailie Singletary of Dothan
Alexis Blair of Troy
Brittany Ferrell of Midland City
Paul Motzenbecker of Midland City
Austin Franklin of Florala
Tremia Montgomery of Graceville, FL
Kalin Snell of New Brockton