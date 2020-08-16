Troy University announces Provost's List for Summer Semester/Term 5

Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Heather Alford of Newton, Lenna Barton of Ozark, Shanta Beasley of Dothan, Hannah Brown of Newville, Megan Coleman of Elba, Steven Crandall of Hartford, James Cureton of Cottonwood, Maria Denzine of Chancellor, Caitlin Gray of New Brockton, Madison Kimbro of Ashford, Michael Lassiter of Enterprise, Maggie Lavorgna of Dothan, Ieshia Lee of Dothan, Andrea Lester of Enterprise, Tatum McClendon of Ashford, Joshua McDonald of Headland, Bridget Money of Headland, Karen Rhodes of Dothan, Talor Waymon of Headland, Wende Williams-Baker of Dothan, John Abbott of Eufaula, Tara Biddle of Kinston, Kendall Cole of Midland City, Kristofer Meals of Enterprise, Xiao Chang of Troy, Coby Daniel of Dothan, Ze Deng of Troy, Qier Ding of Troy, Alexis Edwards of Troy, Lingyang Gao of Troy, Yuanhang Gu of Troy, Madelynn Hall of Troy, Ziyu Hao of Troy, Ashley Hawkins of Dothan, Michael Hirschman of Ozark, Wai Sheng Hong of Troy, Juleah McClure of Troy, Yutong Meng of Troy, Ora Nelson of Florala, Yueren Qiu of Troy, Ashley Skinner of Troy, Stonewall Smith of Elba, Ang Tzu Hsien of Troy, Fengli Wang of Troy, Qian Wang of Troy, Yihan Wang of Troy, Lainey Wells of Brantley, Xiaoying Yao of Troy, Siyu Zheng of Troy, John Childs of Troy, Tabitha Daniels of Troy, Kati Kurucz of Banks, Cecilia Noon of Dothan, Megan Bond of Newville, Spencer Stonehouse of Enterprise, Heather Tindell of Dothan, Anna Stephens of Troy, Bernard Jones of Fort Gaines, Shantrice Tarver of Troy, and William Lacour of Dothan.
