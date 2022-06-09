Troy University announces Spring/Term 4 graduates

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Area students who graduated include:
Oluwasubomi Akintode of Troy
Sammy Alday of Troy
Kristopher Allbright of Troy
Alyssa Allen of Ozark
Sidney Armstrong of Troy
Jada Arseneaux of Troy
Sydney Atwell of Newville
Chelsea Ayeni of Louisville
Bethany Balkcom of Troy
Brady Balkcom of Troy
Linsey Basford of Marianna, Florida
Sabrina Bell of Ozark
Austin Bennett of Troy
Bailey Bennett of Eufaula
William Bentley of Troy
Salina Berhane of Troy
Manuel Bernard of Troy
Callie Berry of Enterprise
Sufyan Binmahfooz of Chipley, Florida
Nicklas Borrmann of 67117, Limburgerhof, Germany
Donavon Bostic of Dothan
Mary Brannon of Rehobeth
Jacob Brooks of Troy
Samantha Brooks of Opp
Brannon Brown of New Brockton
Nyomi Brown of Huntsville
Olivia Brown of Troy
Linh Bui of Troy
Gabrielle Burns of Dothan
Shelby Burtram of Newton
Jettadia Bush of Elba
Juston Caldwell of Enterprise
Mary Capps of Troy
Emma Carroll of Troy
Joshua Cazier of Dothan
Xiao Chang of Troy
Gary Chapman of Enterprise
Seth Clemmons of Coffee Springs
Abigail Coaker of Ozark
Megan Coakley of Enterprise
Sydney Cobb of Dothan
Alexis Coleman of Eufaula
Elisabeth Conrad of Troy
Carley Cook of Ashford
Peyton Cook of Ariton
William Couey of Troy
Mikayla Craig of Slocomb
Colin Cureton of Cottonwood
Danielle Daniel of Troy
Sydney Daughtry of Headland
Brittney Davis of Samson
Laura Davis of Troy
Tyrone Davis of Troy
Kathleen Deal of Banks
Ana Dorsey of Opp
Betsy Dubose of Dothan
Crystal Dubose of Troy
Ashley Durham of Troy
Alista Eiley of Gordon
Zolbayar Erdenechimeg of Troy
Leland Farmer of Glenwood
Julia Fassl of Enterprise
Adrianna Forehand of Cowarts
Samantha Fortune of Troy
Alex Freeman of Eufaula
Jamie Frye of Troy
Jasper Fryer of Louisville
Brandon Gaffney of Troy
Molly Gagliano of Dothan
Laura Gause of Marianna, Florida
Megan Geranzani of Dothan
Brook Gillis of Enterprise
Meredith Gramley of Troy
Anna Grant of Dothan
Bricelyn Green of Troy
Dwayne Green of Enterprise
Jordan Grice of Troy
Reagan Gross of Troy
Zihan Guo of Troy
Harrison Hall of Donalsonville, Georgia
Patience Hall of Troy
Dawood Hameed of Troy
Kaylan Hand of Dothan
Rachel Harbin of Troy
Terrell Harris of Dothan
Destinee Harrison of Samson
Sophie Harrison of Dothan
Rebekka Hataway of Newton
Brittney Helms of Newton
Lori Hendrix of New Brockton
Bryce Henning of Newville
Alyze Hernandez of Headland
Ashlie Hipps of Troy
Brenten Holbrook of Kinston
Deizah Holland of Troy
Allen Holmes of Dothan
Brandon Horton of Troy
Yang Hu of Troy
Hannah Hughes of Ariton
Matthew Ingram of Troy
Zachary Jackson of Dothan
Quindevious Johnson of Troy
Dinecia Joiner of Dothan
Jasmine Jones of Enterprise
La'Keveya Jones of Troy
Kawehi Kauhola of Dothan
Wenton Kennedy of Troy
Sarah Kidd of Opp
Sydney Kinsaul of Opp
Mary Kohls of Troy
Orlando Lacey of Opp
Megan Lawrence of Troy
Collen Layton of Troy
Triet Le of Troy
Hannah Grayson Lee of Dothan
Yoonjin Lee of Troy
Jason Leverson of Troy
Brianna Lewis of Dothan
William Lewis of Pensacola, Florida
Taylor Lovelace of Enterprise
Adam Luckie of Ramer
James Ludlam of Eufaula
Adrien Martin of Midland City
Carrington Martin of Enterprise
Tamara Marvin of Brantley
Wesley Matthews of Ozark
Justin Maynard of Gulf Shores
Tyreece Mayo of Dothan
Aaron McCall of Daleville
Samuel McHenry of Enterprise
Jordan McInnis of Enterprise
Samuel McKinney of Headland
Kaitlyn McKnight of Samson
Connor Mendheim of Dothan
Cierra Miller of New Brockton
Hunter Miller of Dothan
Lauren Miller of Dothan
Eric Minton of Troy
Ty Mock of Kinston
Peyton Moore of Chancellor
Tashayla Moses of Troy
Murry Mothershed of Highland Home
Elijah Moultry of Troy
Mariam Muradeli of Beaufort, South Carolina
Lauren Mynatt of Enterprise
Christian Nance of Geneva
Michelle Ncube of Johannesburg, South Africa
Felicia Nelson of Enterprise
Ora Nelson of Florala
Minh Nguyen of Statesville, North Carolina
Son Nguyen of Troy
Thao Phuong Nguyen of Troy
Ashlyn Nix of Troy
Madison Nowell of Cowarts
Jonathan Nunez of Troy
Jana Oakes of Troy
Oluwaseun Omotayo of Troy
Rose Oswald of Troy
John Petersen of Enterprise
Jerry Philyaw of Kinsey
Garrett Pooley of Troy
Grace Powell of Dothan
Chandler Reeves of Midland City
Victoria Reeves of Troy
Kaniela Rhymes of Gordon
Kenneth Robertson of Troy
Angelina Robinson of Ozark
Garrett Sanders of Brundidge
Rhianna Sanders of Dothan
Hailey Sasser of Goshen
Biwaksha Shrestha of Troy
Joshua Simmons of Elba
Michael Simmons II of Daleville
Jacquon Sinclair of Troy
Kaylee Singletary of Headland
Trenton Singletary of Dothan
Edita Sklenska of Troy
Camryn Smith of Headland
Katelyne Smith of Troy
Justin Snuggs of Dothan
Felicia Spadafora of Midland City
John Spann of Opp
Jovonne Stanton of Enterprise
Ashley Stephens of Troy
Jimmy Stephens of Rolling Prairie, Indiana
Tiffany Stephens of Goshen
Irving Stratton of Dothan
Kayden Stricklin of Enterprise
Mason Sullivan of Troy
Agustina Talasimov of Troy
Eliza Thomas of Troy
Meiada Townsend of Troy
Kelsey Tran of Headland
Anh Truong of Troy
Trang Vo of Troy
Vy Vo of Troy
Sidney Wade of Enterprise
Kemeya Walker of Dothan
Ran Wang of Troy
Yan Wang of Troy
Zamaria Warren of Enterprise
Nathan Watson of Troy
John Webb of Dothan
Jinxin Wei of Troy
Anna Whitehead of Headland
Yasmine Whyte of Dothan
Emily Willeford of Dothan
Monica Williams of Eufaula
Natalie Wills of Troy
Logan Wilson of Troy
Stewart Wilson of Troy
Vanessa Wilson of Ozark
Baylee Wingate of Dothan
Shelby Wood of Brantley
Jessica Wright of Slocomb
Anna Wyatt of Opp
Jefferson Wynn of Ozark
Ziming Yang of Troy
MacKenzie Yarbrough of Hartford
Yiran Zheng of Troy
Kianna Bouyer of Eufaula
Viola Smith of Eufaula
Angela Barber of Enterprise
Tara Biddle of Kinston
Emily Bradford of Dothan
Jace Brooks of Brundidge
Ryan Brown of Troy
Josie Buntin of Ashford
Benjamin Cribbs of Troy
Ginny Dion of Dothan
Kimberly Donaldson of Troy
Kayla Dubose of Goshen
Katy Dunn of Ozark
Paxton Flowers of Brundidge
Ben Freeman of Troy
Matthew Galloway of Troy
Jennie Gonzalez of Enterprise
Ebony Hardy of Dothan
Erin Harrison of Dothan
Wesley Hazel of Troy
Sherri Henley of Jack
Marti Howell of Enterprise
Chad Hughes of Headland
Phoenix Hussey of Troy
Ga'marious Issac of Brundidge
Hayley Jackson of Goshen
Cassidy Lee of Chipley, Florida
Rebecca Lordi of Newville
Allison Martin of Youngstown, Florida
Michelle Miller of Dothan
Dwala Morris of Dothan
Cassidy Mulcahy of Enterprise
Rachel Mullis of Dothan
Tracey Odom of Enterprise
Christyna Orr of Eufaula
Kurtiana Pinkard of Graceville, Florida
Andrew Powell of Troy
Kelsey Ready of Enterprise
Danna Reynolds of Hartford
Lakeisha Rhodes of Dothan
Kyah Rouse of Brundidge
Calvin Scott of Kinsey
Anna Shepard of Eufaula
Sarah Smothers of Troy
Matthew Tidwell of Ramer
Samuel Trotter of Troy
Natalie Trumbull of Fountain, Florida
Jheran Turner of Troy
Brianna Vandermey of Hunter, Oklahoma
Nicholas Walters of Troy
Jessica Ward of Slocomb
Christina Wilson of Fort Rucker
Shelby Bagwell of Jakin, Georgia
Mitchell Bess of Dothan
Shareka Blackshire of Dothan
Autumn Blalock of Abbeville
John Bowman of Daleville
Stephanie Bradshaw of Enterprise
Cade Brooks of Dothan
Regina Brown of Troy
Emily Butler of Webb
De-Jona Carter of Ozark
Hannah Chancey of Dothan
Melissa Chattin of Enterprise
Braxton Chitty of Dothan
Lana Cirulli of Dothan
Steven Crandall of Hartford
Ja Ida Davis of Dothan
Lisa Donaldson of Samson
Chloe Duke of Headland
John Fanning of Enterprise
David Farrar of Dothan
Brandon French of Geneva
Molly Galloway of Geneva
Adrian Galloway Jr. of Dothan
Savannah Gatlin of Ashford
Samantha Harris of Midland City
Megan Henderson of Dothan
Alicia Hill of Dothan
Christina Hodge of Dothan
Savannah Hopper of Newville
Polina Horkava of Dothan
Justin Hudgens of Dothan
William Hutto III of Dothan
Luke Isacson of Dothan
Madison Jones of Coffee Springs
Emma Kinsey of Dothan
Samantha Krietemeyer of Dothan
Lauren Lawrence of Dothan
Macy Lawrence of Dothan
Brittney Lingo of Dothan
Wendy McArdle of Ashford
Hunter Medley of Dothan
Loukisha Mitchell of Daleville
Savannah Moore of Dothan
Bailey Morris of Dothan
Tyler Moyd of Ozark
Annie Pride of Ozark
Crystalee Protheroe of Fort Rucker
Jeffrey Roth of Dothan
Sandra Sellers of Elba
Keisha Smith of Daleville
Madalynn Talley of Dothan
Stephen Tsukuda of Dothan
Alaura Walker of Abbeville
Jamie Waters of Enterprise
Briana Webb of Graceville, Florida
Katherine Weeks of Slocomb
Laken Whigham of Elba
Lenka Wright of Newton