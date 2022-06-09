 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy University announces Spring/Term 4 graduates

Troy University students sing the alma mater at the spring commencement.

 Joey Meredith

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Area students who graduated include:

Oluwasubomi Akintode of Troy

Sammy Alday of Troy

Kristopher Allbright of Troy

Alyssa Allen of Ozark

Sidney Armstrong of Troy

Jada Arseneaux of Troy

Sydney Atwell of Newville

Chelsea Ayeni of Louisville

Bethany Balkcom of Troy

Brady Balkcom of Troy

Linsey Basford of Marianna, Florida

Sabrina Bell of Ozark

Austin Bennett of Troy

Bailey Bennett of Eufaula

William Bentley of Troy

Salina Berhane of Troy

Manuel Bernard of Troy

Callie Berry of Enterprise

Sufyan Binmahfooz of Chipley, Florida

Nicklas Borrmann of 67117, Limburgerhof, Germany

Donavon Bostic of Dothan

Mary Brannon of Rehobeth

Jacob Brooks of Troy

Samantha Brooks of Opp

Brannon Brown of New Brockton

Nyomi Brown of Huntsville

Olivia Brown of Troy

Linh Bui of Troy

Gabrielle Burns of Dothan

Shelby Burtram of Newton

Jettadia Bush of Elba

Juston Caldwell of Enterprise

Mary Capps of Troy

Emma Carroll of Troy

Joshua Cazier of Dothan

Xiao Chang of Troy

Gary Chapman of Enterprise

Seth Clemmons of Coffee Springs

Abigail Coaker of Ozark

Megan Coakley of Enterprise

Sydney Cobb of Dothan

Alexis Coleman of Eufaula

Elisabeth Conrad of Troy

Carley Cook of Ashford

Peyton Cook of Ariton

William Couey of Troy

Mikayla Craig of Slocomb

Colin Cureton of Cottonwood

Danielle Daniel of Troy

Sydney Daughtry of Headland

Brittney Davis of Samson

Laura Davis of Troy

Tyrone Davis of Troy

Kathleen Deal of Banks

Ana Dorsey of Opp

Betsy Dubose of Dothan

Crystal Dubose of Troy

Ashley Durham of Troy

Alista Eiley of Gordon

Zolbayar Erdenechimeg of Troy

Leland Farmer of Glenwood

Julia Fassl of Enterprise

Adrianna Forehand of Cowarts

Samantha Fortune of Troy

Alex Freeman of Eufaula

Jamie Frye of Troy

Jasper Fryer of Louisville

Brandon Gaffney of Troy

Molly Gagliano of Dothan

Laura Gause of Marianna, Florida

Megan Geranzani of Dothan

Brook Gillis of Enterprise

Meredith Gramley of Troy

Anna Grant of Dothan

Bricelyn Green of Troy

Dwayne Green of Enterprise

Jordan Grice of Troy

Reagan Gross of Troy

Zihan Guo of Troy

Harrison Hall of Donalsonville, Georgia

Patience Hall of Troy

Dawood Hameed of Troy

Kaylan Hand of Dothan

Rachel Harbin of Troy

Terrell Harris of Dothan

Destinee Harrison of Samson

Sophie Harrison of Dothan

Rebekka Hataway of Newton

Brittney Helms of Newton

Lori Hendrix of New Brockton

Bryce Henning of Newville

Alyze Hernandez of Headland

Ashlie Hipps of Troy

Brenten Holbrook of Kinston

Deizah Holland of Troy

Allen Holmes of Dothan

Brandon Horton of Troy

Yang Hu of Troy

Hannah Hughes of Ariton

Matthew Ingram of Troy

Zachary Jackson of Dothan

Quindevious Johnson of Troy

Dinecia Joiner of Dothan

Jasmine Jones of Enterprise

La'Keveya Jones of Troy

Kawehi Kauhola of Dothan

Wenton Kennedy of Troy

Sarah Kidd of Opp

Sydney Kinsaul of Opp

Mary Kohls of Troy

Orlando Lacey of Opp

Megan Lawrence of Troy

Collen Layton of Troy

Triet Le of Troy

Hannah Grayson Lee of Dothan

Yoonjin Lee of Troy

Jason Leverson of Troy

Brianna Lewis of Dothan

William Lewis of Pensacola, Florida

Taylor Lovelace of Enterprise

Adam Luckie of Ramer

James Ludlam of Eufaula

Adrien Martin of Midland City

Carrington Martin of Enterprise

Tamara Marvin of Brantley

Wesley Matthews of Ozark

Justin Maynard of Gulf Shores

Tyreece Mayo of Dothan

Aaron McCall of Daleville

Samuel McHenry of Enterprise

Jordan McInnis of Enterprise

Samuel McKinney of Headland

Kaitlyn McKnight of Samson

Connor Mendheim of Dothan

Cierra Miller of New Brockton

Hunter Miller of Dothan

Lauren Miller of Dothan

Eric Minton of Troy

Ty Mock of Kinston

Peyton Moore of Chancellor

Tashayla Moses of Troy

Murry Mothershed of Highland Home

Elijah Moultry of Troy

Mariam Muradeli of Beaufort, South Carolina

Lauren Mynatt of Enterprise

Christian Nance of Geneva

Michelle Ncube of Johannesburg, South Africa

Felicia Nelson of Enterprise

Ora Nelson of Florala

Minh Nguyen of Statesville, North Carolina

Son Nguyen of Troy

Thao Phuong Nguyen of Troy

Ashlyn Nix of Troy

Madison Nowell of Cowarts

Jonathan Nunez of Troy

Jana Oakes of Troy

Oluwaseun Omotayo of Troy

Rose Oswald of Troy

John Petersen of Enterprise

Jerry Philyaw of Kinsey

Garrett Pooley of Troy

Grace Powell of Dothan

Chandler Reeves of Midland City

Victoria Reeves of Troy

Kaniela Rhymes of Gordon

Kenneth Robertson of Troy

Angelina Robinson of Ozark

Garrett Sanders of Brundidge

Rhianna Sanders of Dothan

Hailey Sasser of Goshen

Biwaksha Shrestha of Troy

Joshua Simmons of Elba

Michael Simmons II of Daleville

Jacquon Sinclair of Troy

Kaylee Singletary of Headland

Trenton Singletary of Dothan

Edita Sklenska of Troy

Camryn Smith of Headland

Katelyne Smith of Troy

Justin Snuggs of Dothan

Felicia Spadafora of Midland City

John Spann of Opp

Jovonne Stanton of Enterprise

Ashley Stephens of Troy

Jimmy Stephens of Rolling Prairie, Indiana

Tiffany Stephens of Goshen

Irving Stratton of Dothan

Kayden Stricklin of Enterprise

Mason Sullivan of Troy

Agustina Talasimov of Troy

Eliza Thomas of Troy

Meiada Townsend of Troy

Kelsey Tran of Headland

Anh Truong of Troy

Trang Vo of Troy

Vy Vo of Troy

Sidney Wade of Enterprise

Kemeya Walker of Dothan

Ran Wang of Troy

Yan Wang of Troy

Zamaria Warren of Enterprise

Nathan Watson of Troy

John Webb of Dothan

Jinxin Wei of Troy

Anna Whitehead of Headland

Yasmine Whyte of Dothan

Emily Willeford of Dothan

Monica Williams of Eufaula

Natalie Wills of Troy

Logan Wilson of Troy

Stewart Wilson of Troy

Vanessa Wilson of Ozark

Baylee Wingate of Dothan

Shelby Wood of Brantley

Jessica Wright of Slocomb

Anna Wyatt of Opp

Jefferson Wynn of Ozark

Ziming Yang of Troy

MacKenzie Yarbrough of Hartford

Yiran Zheng of Troy

Kianna Bouyer of Eufaula

Viola Smith of Eufaula

Angela Barber of Enterprise

Tara Biddle of Kinston

Emily Bradford of Dothan

Jace Brooks of Brundidge

Ryan Brown of Troy

Josie Buntin of Ashford

Benjamin Cribbs of Troy

Ginny Dion of Dothan

Kimberly Donaldson of Troy

Kayla Dubose of Goshen

Katy Dunn of Ozark

Paxton Flowers of Brundidge

Ben Freeman of Troy

Matthew Galloway of Troy

Jennie Gonzalez of Enterprise

Ebony Hardy of Dothan

Erin Harrison of Dothan

Wesley Hazel of Troy

Sherri Henley of Jack

Marti Howell of Enterprise

Chad Hughes of Headland

Phoenix Hussey of Troy

Ga'marious Issac of Brundidge

Hayley Jackson of Goshen

Cassidy Lee of Chipley, Florida

Rebecca Lordi of Newville

Allison Martin of Youngstown, Florida

Michelle Miller of Dothan

Dwala Morris of Dothan

Cassidy Mulcahy of Enterprise

Rachel Mullis of Dothan

Tracey Odom of Enterprise

Christyna Orr of Eufaula

Kurtiana Pinkard of Graceville, Florida

Andrew Powell of Troy

Kelsey Ready of Enterprise

Danna Reynolds of Hartford

Lakeisha Rhodes of Dothan

Kyah Rouse of Brundidge

Calvin Scott of Kinsey

Anna Shepard of Eufaula

Sarah Smothers of Troy

Matthew Tidwell of Ramer

Samuel Trotter of Troy

Natalie Trumbull of Fountain, Florida

Jheran Turner of Troy

Brianna Vandermey of Hunter, Oklahoma

Nicholas Walters of Troy

Jessica Ward of Slocomb

Christina Wilson of Fort Rucker

Shelby Bagwell of Jakin, Georgia

Mitchell Bess of Dothan

Shareka Blackshire of Dothan

Autumn Blalock of Abbeville

John Bowman of Daleville

Stephanie Bradshaw of Enterprise

Cade Brooks of Dothan

Regina Brown of Troy

Emily Butler of Webb

De-Jona Carter of Ozark

Hannah Chancey of Dothan

Melissa Chattin of Enterprise

Braxton Chitty of Dothan

Lana Cirulli of Dothan

Steven Crandall of Hartford

Ja Ida Davis of Dothan

Lisa Donaldson of Samson

Chloe Duke of Headland

John Fanning of Enterprise

David Farrar of Dothan

Brandon French of Geneva

Molly Galloway of Geneva

Adrian Galloway Jr. of Dothan

Savannah Gatlin of Ashford

Samantha Harris of Midland City

Megan Henderson of Dothan

Alicia Hill of Dothan

Christina Hodge of Dothan

Savannah Hopper of Newville

Polina Horkava of Dothan

Justin Hudgens of Dothan

William Hutto III of Dothan

Luke Isacson of Dothan

Madison Jones of Coffee Springs

Emma Kinsey of Dothan

Samantha Krietemeyer of Dothan

Lauren Lawrence of Dothan

Macy Lawrence of Dothan

Brittney Lingo of Dothan

Wendy McArdle of Ashford

Hunter Medley of Dothan

Loukisha Mitchell of Daleville

Savannah Moore of Dothan

Bailey Morris of Dothan

Tyler Moyd of Ozark

Annie Pride of Ozark

Crystalee Protheroe of Fort Rucker

Jeffrey Roth of Dothan

Sandra Sellers of Elba

Keisha Smith of Daleville

Madalynn Talley of Dothan

Stephen Tsukuda of Dothan

Alaura Walker of Abbeville

Jamie Waters of Enterprise

Briana Webb of Graceville, Florida

Katherine Weeks of Slocomb

Laken Whigham of Elba

Lenka Wright of Newton

