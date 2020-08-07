Troy University announces Summer/Term 5 graduates

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Summer Semester and Term 5 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The summer semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 5 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Brian Adams of Banks
Soalone Adams of Troy
Kavya Vimlesh Ajbani of Troy
Dakota Anderson of Troy
Tabassum Bilal of Troy
Briana Borders of Dothan
Bailey Bryan of Brantley
Clayton Bushnell of Ozark
Ambre'Anna Butler of Troy
Justin Byrd of Ozark
Grace Capps of Troy
Amber Carswell of Troy
Hannah Carter of Jack
Wenxuan Cheng of Troy
Kyle Coale of Troy
Mandy Coleman of Geneva
Wyatt Crawford of Geneva
Dang Dang of Troy
Adrian Davenport of Enterprise
Qian Dong of Troy
Yiqun Duan of Troy
Anfernee Engram of Geneva
Donna Farris of Kinston
Levi Ferguson of Troy
Megan Flowers of Troy
Persephanie Freeman of Ozark
Raj Gabhane of Brundidge
Thomas Gage of Chipley, FL
Bailey Garrett of Banks
Abbey Gatlin of Brundidge
Shellye German of Dothan
Ashley Gorey of Goshen
Hunter Harper of Pansey
Mei He of Troy
Megan Heier of Troy
Garyn Henderson of Clayton
Jasmaine Henderson of Elba
MacKenzie Holley of Eufaula
Laura Hollis of Banks
Markeis Hornsby of Enterprise
Guan Huang of Troy
Veronica Hughes of Jack
Emma Ingram of Columbia
Cara Jackson of Enterprise
Darielle Jackson of Brundidge
Siyuan Jia of Troy
Yunbo Jin of Troy
Breana Johnson of Enterprise
Justin Johnson of Troy
Mary Thomas Jones of Troy
Shantell Jones of Dothan
Seth Justice of Troy
Timothy Krowe of Troy
Briana Leavigne of Enterprise
Qiyuan Li of Troy
Xiou Liao of Troy
Karizmah Magwood of Elba
Arpan Mahara of Troy
Alexandra Mashburn of Ozark
Troy Mason of Dothan
Haley McInnis of Enterprise
Morgan McLean of Troy
Theron Montgomery of Troy
Calvin Morris of Dothan
Charles Outlaw of Dothan
Strauss Outlaw of Ozark
James Parris of Enterprise
Kaylynn Peel of Malvern
Jonathan Rasberry of Troy
Brittany Richardson of Troy
Savion Salter of Florala
Kaitlyn Scott of Brantley
Yingshi Si of Troy
Stevie Simmons of Troy
Morgan Sims of Ozark
Chase Smartt of Troy
Daylon Tice of Cowarts
Tu To of Troy
Terrance Walton of Troy
Yihan Wang of Troy
Yu Wang of Troy
Ashley Wheeler of Goshen
Elizabeth Williams of Peyton, CO
Tekela Williams of Troy
Garrett Williford of Dothan
Walter Wyatt of Opp
Shuangxue Yang of Troy
Zhenwan Yang of Troy
Xiang Yu of Troy
Hui Zeng of Troy
Ru Zhang of Troy
Runze Zhang of Troy
Dequentez Allen of Troy
William Baker of Dothan
Asia Black of La Mesa, CA
Anthony Boston of Enterprise
Christopher Carmichael of Dothan
Cindy Cassady of Enterprise
Michelle Dike of Enterprise
Shayla Finch of Hartford
Michael Frigge of Troy
Sarah Graham of Troy
Sara Hauser of Ozark
Taylor Heaton of Enterprise
Carla Jordan of Enterprise
Christopher Kehne of Enterprise
Helen Littleton of Eufaula
Deborah Patton-Brown of Chipley, FL
Carly Peters of Dothan
Tobias Postell of Troy
Kristen Singleton of Troy
Anna Stephens of Troy
Davia Terry of Brundidge
Sarah Weeks of Elba
Averi Whitfield of Clayton
Shawnta Williams of Eufaula
Crystal Wills of APO, AP
