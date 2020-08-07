You have permission to edit this article.
Troy University announces Summer/Term 5 graduates
Troy University announces Summer/Term 5 graduates

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Summer Semester and Term 5 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The summer semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 5 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Brian Adams of Banks

Soalone Adams of Troy

Kavya Vimlesh Ajbani of Troy

Dakota Anderson of Troy

Tabassum Bilal of Troy

Briana Borders of Dothan

Bailey Bryan of Brantley

Clayton Bushnell of Ozark

Ambre'Anna Butler of Troy

Justin Byrd of Ozark

Grace Capps of Troy

Amber Carswell of Troy

Hannah Carter of Jack

Wenxuan Cheng of Troy

Kyle Coale of Troy

Mandy Coleman of Geneva

Wyatt Crawford of Geneva

Dang Dang of Troy

Adrian Davenport of Enterprise

Qian Dong of Troy

Yiqun Duan of Troy

Anfernee Engram of Geneva

Donna Farris of Kinston

Levi Ferguson of Troy

Megan Flowers of Troy

Persephanie Freeman of Ozark

Raj Gabhane of Brundidge

Thomas Gage of Chipley, FL

Bailey Garrett of Banks

Abbey Gatlin of Brundidge

Shellye German of Dothan

Ashley Gorey of Goshen

Hunter Harper of Pansey

Mei He of Troy

Megan Heier of Troy

Garyn Henderson of Clayton

Jasmaine Henderson of Elba

MacKenzie Holley of Eufaula

Laura Hollis of Banks

Markeis Hornsby of Enterprise

Guan Huang of Troy

Veronica Hughes of Jack

Emma Ingram of Columbia

Cara Jackson of Enterprise

Darielle Jackson of Brundidge

Siyuan Jia of Troy

Yunbo Jin of Troy

Breana Johnson of Enterprise

Justin Johnson of Troy

Mary Thomas Jones of Troy

Shantell Jones of Dothan

Seth Justice of Troy

Timothy Krowe of Troy

Briana Leavigne of Enterprise

Qiyuan Li of Troy

Xiou Liao of Troy

Karizmah Magwood of Elba

Arpan Mahara of Troy

Alexandra Mashburn of Ozark

Troy Mason of Dothan

Haley McInnis of Enterprise

Morgan McLean of Troy

Theron Montgomery of Troy

Calvin Morris of Dothan

Charles Outlaw of Dothan

Strauss Outlaw of Ozark

James Parris of Enterprise

Kaylynn Peel of Malvern

Jonathan Rasberry of Troy

Brittany Richardson of Troy

Savion Salter of Florala

Kaitlyn Scott of Brantley

Yingshi Si of Troy

Stevie Simmons of Troy

Morgan Sims of Ozark

Chase Smartt of Troy

Daylon Tice of Cowarts

Tu To of Troy

Terrance Walton of Troy

Yihan Wang of Troy

Yu Wang of Troy

Ashley Wheeler of Goshen

Elizabeth Williams of Peyton, CO

Tekela Williams of Troy

Garrett Williford of Dothan

Walter Wyatt of Opp

Shuangxue Yang of Troy

Zhenwan Yang of Troy

Xiang Yu of Troy

Hui Zeng of Troy

Ru Zhang of Troy

Runze Zhang of Troy

Dequentez Allen of Troy

William Baker of Dothan

Asia Black of La Mesa, CA

Anthony Boston of Enterprise

Christopher Carmichael of Dothan

Cindy Cassady of Enterprise

Michelle Dike of Enterprise

Shayla Finch of Hartford

Michael Frigge of Troy

Sarah Graham of Troy

Sara Hauser of Ozark

Taylor Heaton of Enterprise

Carla Jordan of Enterprise

Christopher Kehne of Enterprise

Helen Littleton of Eufaula

Deborah Patton-Brown of Chipley, FL

Carly Peters of Dothan

Tobias Postell of Troy

Kristen Singleton of Troy

Anna Stephens of Troy

Davia Terry of Brundidge

Sarah Weeks of Elba

Averi Whitfield of Clayton

Shawnta Williams of Eufaula

Crystal Wills of APO, AP

