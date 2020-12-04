Troy University Dothan Campus commencement set for Dec. 13

DOTHAN — Regions Bank Senior Vice President Lamar Brooks will deliver the keynote address at Troy University’s Dothan Campus fall commencement exercises on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. inside the Dothan Civic Center.

More than 100 graduates are expected to walk across the stage during the ceremony, at which social distancing will be observed.

Graduates are limited to no more than four guests at the ceremony.

Brooks became senior vice president-market president for Regions Bank in 1997.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in economics and management from Troy University. He completed Alabama Banking School at the University of South Alabama and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

In 1999, Troy University named Brooks the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. He served on the National Alumni Board for 10 years and currently serves on the Dothan Campus Advisory Board.

He is married to Dr. Tracy Brooks and has one son, Hill.