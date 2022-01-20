Troy University professor, students make discoveries at Italian excavation sites

“You can see some marble and the archeologists were like, ‘Oh there’s nothing there, let’s stop.’ A few days later, to keep the students busy, they go dig this area again,” Carmody said. “As we started to dig, we discovered a giant, mosaic tile floor like the one from before. It’s a room right next to the temple, and that colored floor extended across the whole area. It’s not painted marble, it was actually colored stone that was cut and fit into that huge space. This blew my mind. I work in caves, so I don’t get to see this every day.”

In the time between digs, Carmody is working on a publication with the Italian researchers about how anthropology and archaeology practices differ in different parts of the world.

“They have historical documents, so they don’t have to worry about a lot of the things we do here since Native Americans didn’t develop a writing system prior to Europeans coming,” he said.