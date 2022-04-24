Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Honors Convocation

Troy University recognized students for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during the annual Honors Convocation on April 18 at the Troy Campus.
Local students who were honored include:
Alexander Beerenstrauch of Elba won the Nathan Alexander Memorial Phi Alpha Theta Scholastic Award
Addison Aplin of Ashford won the Leonard Y. Trapp Memorial Award
Alyssa Allen of Ozark won the Colonial Dames of America Paper Award
Lainey Wells of Brantley won the Outstanding Student Award in Health and Physical Education
Morgan Rogers of Ariton won the Sigma Theta Tau, Iota Theta Chapter Outstanding Nursing Student
Kathleen Deal of Banks won the Sigma Tau Delta Award
Soumitra Ganguly of Troy won the Nolan C. Hatcher Outstanding International Award
Holly Clifton of Dothan won the Best Graduate Research Scholar Award
People are also reading…
Kyla Clifton of Headland won the Phi Kappa Phi Outstanding Junior
Jacob Brooks of Troy won the David Dye Award for Excellence in Theatre Artistry and Academics
Coleman Jackson of Troy won the Outstanding Music Graduate Award
Yasmeen Brenson of Troy won the Ray S. Baggett, Ed. D., ATC Memorial Scholarship and the James A. Whiteside, M.D. Eminent Scholar Award