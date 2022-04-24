Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Honors Convocation

Troy University recognized students for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during the annual Honors Convocation on April 18 at the Troy Campus.

Local students who were honored include:

Alexander Beerenstrauch of Elba won the Nathan Alexander Memorial Phi Alpha Theta Scholastic Award

Addison Aplin of Ashford won the Leonard Y. Trapp Memorial Award

Alyssa Allen of Ozark won the Colonial Dames of America Paper Award

Lainey Wells of Brantley won the Outstanding Student Award in Health and Physical Education

Morgan Rogers of Ariton won the Sigma Theta Tau, Iota Theta Chapter Outstanding Nursing Student

Kathleen Deal of Banks won the Sigma Tau Delta Award

Soumitra Ganguly of Troy won the Nolan C. Hatcher Outstanding International Award

Holly Clifton of Dothan won the Best Graduate Research Scholar Award

Kyla Clifton of Headland won the Phi Kappa Phi Outstanding Junior

Jacob Brooks of Troy won the David Dye Award for Excellence in Theatre Artistry and Academics

Coleman Jackson of Troy won the Outstanding Music Graduate Award

Yasmeen Brenson of Troy won the Ray S. Baggett, Ed. D., ATC Memorial Scholarship and the James A. Whiteside, M.D. Eminent Scholar Award